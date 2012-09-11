METALS-Copper slips from 4-month top, awaiting stimulus moves

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - London copper eased on Tuesday from four-month peaks in the previous session, as focus shifted to a German ruling on bond buying and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for progress on expected stimulus plans that have supported commodities in the past week. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.72 percent to $8,010 a tonne by 0110 GMT, reversing an advance in the previous session when it hit $8,109.75 a tonne, the highest since May 10. Copper has erased year-to-date losses of 5 percent seen in June to post gains of more than 5 pct. * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.33 percent to 57,930 yuan ($9,100) a tonne. It hit its highest since May 2 at 58,180 in the prior session. * Poor U.S. job figures for August make it more likely that the Federal Reserve will take out extra insurance this week against an economic relapse by plumping for fresh monetary stimulus. * Chancellor Angela Merkel won backing for her stance on the European Central Bank's bond buying plans from a key leader of her Bavarian allies on Monday, after others from the southern German party had attacked the scheme as dangerous and possibly illegal. * Hundreds of workers from aluminium-maker Alcoa's Sardinian smelter clashed with police on Monday to protest against the factory's closure as the Italian government sought to avert the loss of more jobs. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares eased on Tuesday ahead of a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, repositioning from last week's rally spurred by heightened speculation for more stimulus globally. * The euro dropped against the dollar for the first time in four days on M Monday, a direction that could prove to be transitory given elevated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will unveil new stimulus measures to bolster the economy this week. * Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of the German constitutional court's ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. * Oil rose on Monday in choppy trading as supportive expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate the economy were countered by weak data from China that raised concerns about demand for oil. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany wholesale price index for August 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. International trade July 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks :: OPEC OPEC monthly report Aug PRICES Base metals prices at 0110 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8010.00 -58.00 -0.72 5.39 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 57930 -190 -0.33 4.64 HG COPPER DEC2 365.85 -3.00 -0.81 6.48 LME Alum 2046.75 -13.25 -0.64 1.32 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15805 25 +0.16 -0.25 LME Zinc 1986.00 -29.00 -1.44 7.64 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15400 05 +0.03 4.09 LME Nickel 16650.00 -125.00 -0.75 -11.01 LME Lead 2101.00 -19.00 -0.90 3.24 SHFE PB FUT 15830.00 -75.00 -0.47 3.57 LME Tin 20325.00 -275.00 -1.33 5.86 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1443 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)