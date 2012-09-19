METALS-Copper steady as Spain worries blunt stimulus rally

By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices were little changed on Wednesday, with a U.S. stimulus-led rally wearing off as worries over Spanish debt resurface, while traders reported fading interest from top consumer China with prices not far from 4.5-month highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $8,312.25 a tonne by 0105 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it edged down 1 percent. Prices this week have lost momentum after copper's biggest single-day rally since June on Friday, which pushed it to 4.5 month highs of $8,411 a tonne. * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.37 percent to 59,810 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. * Investors on Tuesday piled pressure on Spain to request aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme seen as inevitable to help the country finance its debts, with the benchmark 10-year bond rising to just over 6 percent. * The U.S. Federal Reserve will not waver from its aggressive policy stance when one of its two bond-buying programmes expires at year-end, and it is prepared to do even more to get Americans back to work, two Fed officials said on Tuesday. * Rival miners from Bolivia's No. 2 tin mine, Colquiri, hurled sticks of dynamite and rocks at each other in the city of La Paz on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring nine others in an hour-long street battle. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were pressured on Wednesday with investors searching for fresh catalysts such as the Bank of Japan's policy meeting which ends later in the day. * The yen stayed on the backfoot against the dollar on Wednesday as speculation grew the BOJ might ease monetary policy later in the session, while the euro and high-beta currencies took another step down from multi-month highs. * Oil futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about sputtering global economic growth and by indications that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is working to drive down prices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1230 U.S. Building permits Aug 1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug 1430 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum report PRICES Base metals prices at 0105 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8312.25 -6.75 -0.08 9.37 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59810 220 +0.37 8.04 HG COPPER DEC2 378.90 0.20 +0.05 10.27 LME Alum 2154.00 -6.00 -0.28 6.63 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15770 05 +0.03 -0.47 LME Zinc 2100.00 -8.00 -0.38 13.82 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15750 75 +0.48 6.45 LME Nickel 17784.00 -36.00 -0.20 -4.95 LME Lead 2270.00 -4.00 -0.18 11.55 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16010.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 21200.00 -395.00 -1.83 10.42 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1681 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3189 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)