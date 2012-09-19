FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper steady as Spain worries blunt stimulus rally
September 19, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper steady as Spain worries blunt stimulus rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Melanie Burton
    SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices were little
changed on Wednesday, with a U.S. stimulus-led rally wearing off
as worries over Spanish debt resurface, while traders reported
fading interest from top consumer China with prices not far from
4.5-month highs.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was trading at $8,312.25 a tonne by 0105 GMT, little changed
from the previous session when it edged down 1 percent.
    Prices this week have lost momentum after copper's biggest
single-day rally since June on Friday, which pushed it to 4.5
month highs of $8,411 a tonne.
    * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.37 percent to 59,810 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
    * Investors on Tuesday piled pressure on Spain to request
aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme
seen as inevitable to help the country finance its debts, with
the benchmark 10-year bond rising to just over 6 percent.
 
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve will not waver from its
aggressive policy stance when one of its two bond-buying
programmes expires at year-end, and it is prepared to do even
more to get Americans back to work, two Fed officials said on
Tuesday. 
    * Rival miners from Bolivia's No. 2 tin mine, Colquiri,
hurled sticks of dynamite and rocks at each other in the city of
La Paz on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring nine others
in an hour-long street battle. 
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares were pressured on Wednesday with investors
searching for fresh catalysts such as the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting which ends later in the day. 
    * The yen stayed on the backfoot against the dollar on
Wednesday as speculation grew the BOJ might ease monetary policy
later in the session, while the euro and high-beta currencies
took another step down from multi-month highs. 
    * Oil futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday,
pressured by concerns about sputtering global economic growth
and by indications that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is
working to drive down prices. 
         
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision 
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 
1230 U.S. Building permits Aug 
1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug 
1430 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum report 
    
   PRICES    
                                                                            
  Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8312.25     -6.75     -0.08      9.37
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59810       220     +0.37      8.04
  HG COPPER DEC2     378.90      0.20     +0.05     10.27
  LME Alum          2154.00     -6.00     -0.28      6.63
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15770        05     +0.03     -0.47
  LME Zinc          2100.00     -8.00     -0.38     13.82
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15750        75     +0.48      6.45
  LME Nickel       17784.00    -36.00     -0.20     -4.95
  LME Lead          2270.00     -4.00     -0.18     11.55
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -16010.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          21200.00   -395.00     -1.83     10.42
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1681
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3189 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
