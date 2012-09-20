METALS-Copper drops after weak China, euro zone data

* Data shows contraction in China manufacturing activity * Euro zone business decline steepens unexpectedly - PMI * Worries about queue to access zinc in warehouses By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Thursday, retreating from 4-1/2 month highs in the previous session as confidence was shaken by data showing a downturn in business activity in the euro zone service sector and a contraction in manufacturing in top copper consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.4 percent to $8,231.50 a tonne by 1353 GMT. Prices touched their highest levels since early May on Wednesday, supported by a surprise decision from the Bank of Japan to further ease its monetary policy. The benchmark industrial metal has gained 13 percent since early August on optimism over bond buying by the European Central Bank and stimulus measures in the United States and China, but is still shy of a yearly peak of $8,765 touched in February. "For copper, the market was stalling for more than three months in a tight range. Then you had QE3 and things improved. But in the long-run you need fundamentals to recover and we need to see an improvement in China," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital. "I am still upbeat on China's prospects towards the end of the year and I think they will stabilise their growth to maybe below 8 percent. And that is important for metals." Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a row in September, according to a private sector survey of factory managers that indicated the world's second-largest economy remains on track for a seventh quarter of slowing growth. In Europe the downturn in activity in the euro zone's service sector steepened this month at the fastest pace since July 2009, Markit's purchasing managers indexes showed, with French companies performing particularly poorly. The gloomy surveys heightened worries that the European Central Bank's aggressive new bond-buying plan has so far failed to inspire any major improvement in business at ailing euro zone companies. Still, China's PMI number, which provides the first glimpse of September's conditions for Chinese industry, seems to point to a month in which a slide was halted but not reversed, suggesting limited downside for prices, Singapore-based analyst Bonnie Liu of Macquarie said. "We do see some things getting better from September as orders filter down into the market. The macro environment is improving and so are orders for cement, steel and copper," she said. "Still prices are not going to move up much because that demand is not that strong ... it's only a seasonal pick up for the fourth quarter." NEARBY TIN SPREADS EASE Adding to pressure for base metals prices was a weak euro, which fell to a one-week low against the dollar following the downbeat euro zone business activity data. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for those holding other currencies. In other metals, tin was the worst hit, falling nearly 5 percent at one point to $20,441 a tonne as dollar strength triggered chart-based selling when prices pierced support at the 200-day moving average near $20,800. It later traded 3.3 percent weaker at $20,700 a tonne. Tightness in the nearby spreads eased as the September contract expired after shorts had to scramble on Wednesday to cover, facing off against a large long. The "tom/next" spread , which represents the cost of rolling over an expiring position to the following day, spiked as high as $25 on Wednesday, the most expensive in six months. It peaked at $10 on Thursday and was last quoted back to zero. In zinc, another 100,000 tonnes of inventories were cancelled, or earmarked for delivery, in New Orleans warehouses, increasing to 37 percent total cancelled material in the galvanizing metal. "U.S. zinc stocks have the potential to become difficult to access if a substantial zinc queue was to build up in New Orleans, especially if material in Detroit was also caught in an aluminium queue," analyst Nic Brown at Natixis said in a note. "This could push the zinc market into the same dynamic as the aluminium market, with ever-rising physical premiums reflecting the lengthening wait-times inherent in accessing stocks held at the larger warehouses." Three-month zinc lost 0.9 percent to $2,104.50 a tonne and battery material lead shed 1.5 percent to $2,238. Aluminium fell 1.3 percent to $2,109.25 a tonne and nickel declined 0.1 percent to $17,735. Metal Prices at 1356 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 375.65 -6.50 -1.70 344.75 8.96 LME Alum 2110.00 -28.00 -1.31 2020.00 4.46 LME Cu 8226.25 -123.75 -1.48 7600.00 8.24 LME Lead 2237.25 -33.75 -1.49 2034.00 9.99 LME Nickel 17714.00 -41.00 -0.23 18650.00 -5.02 LME Tin 20635.00 -765.00 -3.57 19200.00 7.47 LME Zinc 2103.25 -20.25 -0.95 1845.00 14.00 SHFE Alu 15700.00 -155.00 -0.98 15845.00 -0.92 SHFE Cu* 59310.00 -1130.00 -1.87 55360.00 7.14 SHFE Zin 15535.00 -285.00 -1.80 14795.00 5.00 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07