#Funds News
September 24, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

METALS-Global growth concerns drag copper down to 1-week low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Copper rally capped by concerns about health of global economy
    * China demand weak ahead of week-long holiday
    * International Monetary Fund (IMF) set to cut global growth forecast
    * Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence for Sept. on Tuesday

    By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Copper fell to a one-week low on
Monday, tracking a broader range of commodity markets lower, as near-term demand
prospects for industrial metals continued to look limited amid signs of
weakening economic fundamentals.
    After rallying last week to their priciest levels in 4-1/2 months on the
back of a $150 billion infrastructure plan in China and the promise of policy
easing by the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve, copper prices fell
after a disappointing survey of German business sentiment underscored global
economic worries.
    Those global economic fears were also being reflected in sluggish demand
signals in China in front of a week-long national holiday, as Chinese
manufacturers were said to be still waiting on orders related to Beijing's
infrastructure expansion plans.
    "There continues to be a concern that there is a global economic slowdown
underway," said Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial
Group.
    "There is a lot of concern that the actual, physical demand for this stuff
is not going to materialize for a while."
    COMEX copper for December delivery shed 5.75 cents or 1.5 percent to
settle at $3.7315 per lb, after dealing from a more than one-week low at $3.7155
to $3.78.
    On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month copper 
dropped $98.50 to finish at $8,183 a tonne, pulling further away from last
week's 4-1/2 month high at $8,422.
    "People are in a wait-and-see mode. I think markets don't appreciate what
the impact (of central bank measures) can be. Most of these measures are
unlimited in nature, they take time to flow through. We see prices pretty well
supported through to the year-end," Macquarie analyst Ryan Belshaw said.
    After the London market close, the head of the International Monetary Fund
(IMF), Christine Lagarde, said the IMF is set to cut its forecast for global
growth next month when it updates its projections for the world economy.
 
    "We continue to project a gradual recovery, but global growth will likely be
a bit weaker than we had anticipated even in July, and our forecast has trended
downward over the last 12 months," Lagarde said in a speech previewing the
IMF/World Bank meetings in Tokyo on Oct. 12-14.
    With an uncertain growth outlook and even murkier demand view for this year,
copper investors saw little reason to take on any large positions, data issued
by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.
    Speculators trimmed their net copper length by 345 lots to 17,164 contracts.
 
    On the fundamental front, daily LME data showed copper stocks 
rose 475 tonnes to 219,950 tonnes, adding to last week's 2,775 tonne increase,
while Shanghai inventories jumped by 10,428 tonnes. 
    The global refined copper market was nevertheless facing a deepening
production deficit this year. 
    In its latest monthly bulletin, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG)
said the market had a 473,000-tonne deficit in the first half of this year.
 
    "In the medium to long term, we believe the (copper) price has further
potential. On Friday, for instance, the ICSG reported a global copper market
deficit. (Also) the latest approval of infrastructure projects is likely to keep
demand for metals in China at a high level," Commerzbank said in a note.
    In other metals, aluminum closed down $35 at $2,080 per tonne and
tin shed $75 to end at $20,650.
    Zinc fell $14 to close at $2,103 a tonne, nickel dropped
$200 to end at $17,975 and lead lost $21 to $2,267.
    
 Metal Prices at 1804 GMT
                                                                  
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       373.05       -5.85     -1.54     343.60      8.57
  LME Alum      2079.00      -36.00     -1.70    2020.00      2.92
  LME Cu        8183.00      -98.50     -1.19    7600.00      7.67
  LME Lead      2266.50      -21.50     -0.94    2035.00     11.38
  LME Nickel   17975.00     -200.00     -1.10   18710.00     -3.93
  LME Tin      20645.00      -80.00     -0.39   19200.00      7.53
  LME Zinc      2103.00      -14.00     -0.66    1845.00     13.98
  SHFE Alu     15665.00      -75.00     -0.48   15845.00     -1.14
  SHFE Cu*     59100.00     -610.00     -1.02   55360.00      6.76
  SHFE Zin     15475.00     -180.00     -1.15   14795.00      4.60
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

