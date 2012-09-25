CORRECTED-METALS-Copper gains on U.S. data, China demand uncertain

(Corrects September rise in copper to more than 8 percent from 18 percent) * Trade thin ahead of Chinese National Day holidays * Copper, aluminium physical demand still poor * U.S. consumer confidence at seven-month high By Silvia Antonioli and Harpreet Bhal LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Tuesday as the euro gained against the dollar after data showed U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its highest in seven months in September, but gains were capped by concerns about the outlook for demand from top copper consumer China. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to $8,244 a tonne at 1448 GMT, up 0.8 percent from a close of $8,183 on Monday. U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its highest level in seven months in September as Americans were more optimistic about the jobs market and income prospects, a private sector report showed on Tuesday. The data helped the euro extend gains against the dollar, which fell against a basket of currencies. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies. "The latest economic data indicates that the current weakness isn't as bad as some had feared but the data is still relatively soft generally," said Ross Strachan, economist at Capital Economics. "You have got a bit of a hiatus in the weeks until the elections in the U.S.," he said, adding that investors will be watching politicians' next moves to shore up the economy following the presidential election in November. The metal is on track to rise more than 8 percent in September, following a rally in the first half of the month on the back of monetary easing measures announced by central banks in the United States, Europe and Japan. CHINA EYED Also supporting prices, was Monday's news that China's Yunnan province will stockpile 300,000 tonnes of industrial metals, including aluminium, copper and zinc, from local producers under a plan that will also help smelters secure more bank loans. But concerns remained about the outlook for physical demand from China, given sluggish consumption since the beginning of the year in the country that consumes as much as 40 percent of global refined copper. Copper trading volumes have fallen in the last couple of days as, given the uncertain economic picture, players prefer not to hold positions with the Chinese National Day holiday week approaching, analysts said. In Europe, copper product demand for physical delivery has remained slack so far in September following the end of the traditional summer holiday period, Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday. "I don't think the physical demand is there at all right now so you are really trading off the macro data and announcements," said Credit Suisse metals analyst Ivan Szpakowski. Across the wider economy, the euro zone remains a cause for worry for investors as German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September, raising fears of recession. Concerns also surround Spain's finances as Madrid holds back from applying for a bailout for fear of a political backlash at home. This has doused the expectations of some investors that the highly indebted euro zone member would ask for bailout at an EU summit on Oct. 18-19. In other metals, tin rose to $21,150 a tonne from $20,650 while zinc , used to galvanize steel, was at $2,124.75 a tonne from $2,103 at Monday's close. Battery material lead rose to $2,298.75 a tonne from $2,267 and aluminium at $2,097.25 from $2,080. Stainless steel material nickel rose to $18,360 a tonne from $17,975. Global stainless steel production slipped 0.2 percent in the first half of the year, a report from industry body ISSF showed, as the sector battles poor demand and falling prices. Metal Prices at 1448 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 376.05 2.35 +0.63 344.75 9.08 LME Alum 2096.50 16.50 +0.79 2020.00 3.79 LME Cu 8242.25 59.25 +0.72 7600.00 8.45 LME Lead 2299.00 32.00 +1.41 2034.00 13.03 LME Nickel 18361.00 386.00 +2.15 18650.00 -1.55 LME Tin 21050.00 400.00 +1.94 19200.00 9.64 LME Zinc 2125.50 22.50 +1.07 1845.00 15.20 SHFE Alu 15640.00 -25.00 -0.16 15845.00 -1.29 SHFE Cu* 59140.00 40.00 +0.07 55360.00 6.83 SHFE Zin 15505.00 30.00 +0.19 14795.00 4.80 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Catherine Evans and Anthony Barker)