METALS-Copper recovers from 2-week low on China demand prospects
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper recovers from 2-week low on China demand prospects

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - London copper rebounded on
Thursday from two-week lows hit in the previous session, as
traders betting on fourth quarter recovery in top metals
consumer China bought into the weakness, although persistent
concerns over European sovereign debt capped gains. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.67 percent to $8,1475 a tonne by 0127 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session when it hit two-week lows of
$8,082.    
    Prices, which were down by more than 10 percent on the year
in June have since rallied to log gains of 7.5 percent for the
year so far, after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank announced stimulus measures earlier this month.
    * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was little changed at 59,100 yuan
($9,400) a tonne.
    * Greece's international official lenders are at loggerheads
over how to solve Athens' debt crisis, threatening more trouble
for the euro. 
    * Demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of Athens
and Madrid in an upsurge of popular anger at new austerity
measures being imposed on two of the euro zone's most vulnerable
economies. 
    * New U.S. home sales held near two-year peaks in August and
prices vaulted to their highest level in more than five years,
adding to signs of a broadening housing market recovery.
 
    * Colombia will renegotiate out-dated contract terms
including royalty payments for BHP Billiton's  
Cerro Matoso nickel mine in a bid to get a better deal for the
Andean nation, government officials and a tribunal said on
Wednesday. 
    * Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and
palladium miner, is taking its push to boost reserves to Africa,
where it is considering deals and the acquisition of copper,
nickel and platinum licences, its CEO said on Wednesday.
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS
    * The euro was at two-week lows on Thursday, having suffered
a third day of declines. 
    * Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro zone debt
crisis escalated which reinforced concerns about slowing
economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3
percent due to depressed inventories and supply
uncertainty. 
                
   DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
0755 Germany Unemployment rate 
0900 Euro zone Business climate 
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment 
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
1230 U.S. Final Q2 GDP 
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing index 
   PRICES    
                                                                  
  Base metals prices at 0127 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8174.25     54.25     +0.67      7.56
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59100       -50     -0.08      6.76
  HG COPPER DEC2     372.75      1.75     +0.47      8.48
  LME Alum          2083.50     11.50     +0.56      3.14
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15665       -20     -0.13     -1.14
  LME Zinc          2084.00     13.00     +0.63     12.95
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15545       -75     -0.48      5.07
  LME Nickel       18100.00     45.00     +0.25     -3.26
  LME Lead          2272.00      8.00     +0.35     11.65
  SHFE PB FUT      16050.00    -50.00     -0.31      5.00
  LME Tin          20994.00    194.00     +0.93      9.34
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1209
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
