METALS-Copper inches up on Spain relief; China holiday eyed
#Basic Materials
September 28, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper inches up on Spain relief; China holiday eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - London copper inched up on
Friday after Spain took steps to buttress its economy, but it
was on course for its second weekly loss in a row as the impact
of central bank easing fizzled and concerns over Chinese demand
weighed ahead of week-long holiday.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.44 percent to $8,211 a tonne by 0117 GMT, extending
gains from the previous session, after prices hit their lowest
in two weeks at $8,082 a tonne on Wednesday.
    * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.39 percent to 59,300 yuan
($9,400) a tonne.
    * Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on
spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to
pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout.
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS
    *     The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity
currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about
the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled its crisis
budget. 
    * Asian shares rose on Friday on hope economic reform and
budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation
manage its debt imbalances. 
    * Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and
the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions.
 
    * Euro zone business confidence fell to a three-year low and
a range of economic indicators across the continent on Thursday
pointed towards recession. 
    * Italy said on Thursday it could not accept requests to
provide deeply discounted energy prices to Swiss commodities
trader Glencore if it were to agree to purchase the
Italian smelter being closed by U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa.
 
        
DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final 
0500 Japan Construction orders 
0600 Germany Retail sales 
0900 Euro zone Inflation 
1230 U.S. Quarterly grain stocks report 
1230 U.S. Personal income/spending for August 
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI for September 
1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final 
consumer sentiment index for September 
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data 

    PRICES
                                                             
  Base metals prices at 0117 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8211.00     36.00     +0.44      8.04
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59300       230     +0.39      7.12
  HG COPPER DEC2     374.60      0.20     +0.05      9.02
  LME Alum          2115.00      7.00     +0.33      4.70
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    15765        45     +0.29     -0.50
  LME Zinc          2093.50     10.50     +0.50     13.47
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15690        40     +0.26      6.05
  LME Nickel       18465.00    120.00     +0.65     -1.31
  LME Lead          2284.25     14.25     +0.63     12.25
  SHFE PB FUT      16180.00     60.00     +0.37      5.86
  LME Tin          21205.00     10.00     +0.05     10.44
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1253
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 
 

($1 = 6.3025 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
