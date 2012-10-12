METALS-Copper down, eyes weekly loss on growth worries

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on Friday and was set to log a one percent loss this week on persistent worries about sluggish economic growth while traders eyed Chinese import data at the weekend for a health check of the world's top metals consumer. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.39 percent to $8,207 a tonne by 0106 GMT, reversing small gains seen the previous session when it rebounded after hitting its lowest in two weeks at $8,105 a tonne. * Prices are set to log a third week of losses in four, since the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank announced easing measures that sparked a sharp price rally in early September. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits slid last week to the lowest in more than four and a half years, according to government data that may provide a boost to President Barack Obama a month before voters go to the polls. * Greece, Spain and the euro zone's slow progress toward debt reform take centre stage at IMF meetings on Friday despite Europe's best effort to remove itself from the spotlight. * Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls of hundreds economists worldwide. * Imports of copper and iron ore by China, the world's top consumer of these raw materials, are expected to rise in September from the previous month, as hopes for a recovery in commodities demand prompted buyers to stock up. * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.27 percent to 59,140 yuan ($9,400) a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of riskier assets. * The euro steadied on Friday after snapping a three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget. * Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India Industrial output 0900 Euro zone Industrial output 1230 U.S. Producer price index 1355 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1800 U.S. Federal budget for September 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Base metals prices at 0106 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8207.00 -32.50 -0.39 7.99 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59140 160 +0.27 6.83 HG COPPER DEC2 374.35 -0.80 -0.21 8.95 LME Alum 2018.25 3.25 +0.16 -0.09 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15550 20 +0.13 -1.86 LME Zinc 1973.00 6.00 +0.31 6.94 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15355 35 +0.23 3.79 LME Nickel 17699.00 -26.00 -0.15 -5.40 LME Lead 2182.00 -1.00 -0.05 7.22 SHFE PB FUT 15815.00 -5.00 -0.03 3.47 LME Tin 21900.00 0.00 +0.00 14.06 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1118 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)