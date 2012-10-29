FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper sinks to 7-week low on growth, earnings worries
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 29, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper sinks to 7-week low on growth, earnings worries

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. Comex floor closed, electronic trade open as Hurricane
Sandy nears
    * Euro falls on worries over Greece, Spain
    * Rise in LME copper stocks underpins demand pessimism

    By Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli
    LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Copper hit a 7-week low on Monday
as the euro fell and as concern about global growth, heightened by
disappointing corporate earnings, dented risk appetite and
overshadowed solid U.S. third-quarter economic growth.
    Activity was expected to be thin as Hurricane Sandy closed in
on the U.S. East Coast, causing regulators to shut U.S. stock
markets, possibly until Tuesday, although Comex futures, such as
those in copper, will trade electronically. 
 
    Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 closed down 1.5 percent at $7,699 a tonne, having earlier
touched $7,670, its lowest since Sept. 6.
    Tin and aluminium also touched their lowest
since early September, while nickel and zinc 
reached their lowest since late August.
    The euro was down slightly versus the dollar, hurt by
uncertainty over whether Greece can agree to a deal on austerity
and with no sign of when Spain might request aid. 
    A weaker euro makes dollar-priced metals costlier for European
investors.
    "It's the reality of a bad macro-economic backdrop that's
weighing on sentiment, some of the latest signs of which come from
corporate earnings," said Ross Strachan, analyst at Capital
Economics. 
    "We think all base metals can fall over the next six months
and we expect them to."
    U.S. economic growth picked up slightly more than expected in
the third quarter, data showed on Friday, though global giants
Apple and Amazon, European car maker Renault
 and electronics group Ericsson all posted
results that fell short of expectations.
    In the U.S. data showed consumer spending rose solidly in
September, but against that, manufacturing activity in the Chicago
Midwest fell in September versus August. 
 
    "Recent data says to me the economy is stabilising but it's
not growing as quickly as we would want," Societe Generale analyst
Robin Bhar said.
    "The consumer confidence data is not too surprising
considering that things are looking up slowly but this is not
going to spark a rally because there is a lag between the consumer
confidence number and how that feeds through into the real
economy."   
   
    UNSEASONAL STOCK INCREASE
    Inventories of copper in LME-monitored warehouses 
saw significant inflows of material, rising by 20,650 tonnes to
240,450 tonnes, latest data shows.
    "We shouldn't be getting this sort of stock increases in Q4
that traditionally is a very strong quarter so it adds to the
negative perception that out there is still a pretty tough demand
environment," Bhar said.    
    Battery material lead fell 0.4 percent to $2,007.50 a
tonne, with LME data showing a large rise in stocks all
concentrated in the backlogged port of Antwerp.
    Total lead stocks now stand at 326,675 tonnes,
their highest since February, though most of the metal is
unavailable, tied up in backlogged warehouse locations or held by
investors as collateral for financing deals.  
    Stainless-steel ingredient nickel fell 0.3 percent to
$15,950 a tonne, having touched its lowest since mid-August at
$15,758.
    Soldering metal tin traded at $19,555 a tonne from
$19,800 a tonne, having touched $19,511, its lowest since early
September while zinc fell 0.5 percent to $1,825 a tonne,
having reached its lowest since late August at $1,812.
    Packaging metal aluminium was untraded at the close
but was last bid down more than 1 percent at $1,897, after hitting
its lowest since early September at $1,887 a tonne.
    
 Metal Prices at 1624 GMT
                                                                  
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2009   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
 VALUE
  LME Alum      1897.00      -41.00     -2.12    2230.00    -14.93
  LME Cu        7698.00     -118.00     -1.51    7375.00      4.38
  LME Lead      2006.50       -8.50     -0.42    2432.00    -17.50
  LME Nickel   15965.00      -40.00     -0.25   18525.00    -13.82
  LME Tin      19555.00     -245.00     -1.24   16950.00     15.37
  LME Zinc      1824.00      -10.00     -0.55    2560.00    -28.75
  SHFE Alu     15370.00       60.00     +0.39   17160.00    -10.43
  SHFE Cu*     56680.00      -30.00     -0.05   59900.00     -5.38
  SHFE Zin     14685.00       40.00     +0.27   21195.00    -30.71
 ** 1st contract month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.