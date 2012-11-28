METALS-Copper dips on Greek deal uncertainty, U.S. budget talks

* China manufacturing to show further growth in Nov -ANZ * Copper price moves subdued, eyes also on Fed meeting * U.S. single family home sales fall in October By Susan Thomas LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday as investors shunned riskier assets on concerns about the details of Greece's new debt deal and lack of progress in U.S. budget talks aimed at averting automatic tax hikes and spending cuts in January. Lenders agreed to cut Greece's debt on Tuesday, preventing an imminent bankruptcy, but some details of the deal are unclear and investors worry it did not do enough to ensure the debt is sustainable. There are also concerns about the need for the U.S. Congress to reach a compromise to avoid $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts due to start in January, a combination known as the fiscal cliff that could hurt the world's largest economy. Added to this, latest U.S. data showed new single-family home sales fell slightly in October and the government revised sharply lower its estimate for the prior month's sales, denting optimism over one of the brighter sectors of the economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 0.53 percent at $7,765 per tonne from $7,806.5 at the close on Tuesday. Copper has risen in the previous four sessions, and is up around 2 percent so far this year. "These moves today are not really anything to get too excited about. The trend has been up in the past few days, but it's nothing dramatic," said BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs. "Apart from the Greece and U.S. budget issues, what is at the top of people's minds is what will happen at the next Fed meeting and whether we will be seeing after that full-scale fresh quantitative easing, which is what the market would want for these rallies to pick up steam." The U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy-setting meeting takes place in two weeks. Some analysts believe the Fed should step up its programme of quantitative easing in the new year, which would spur economic growth, and in turn boost demand for metals such as copper, used widely in construction and power. After rallying towards $8,500 in September, copper prices are expected to retreat as new mine supply comes on line, boosting a market surplus to 450,000 tonnes in 2014 from 100,000 tonnes next year, BNP Paribas said in a research note. EUROPE COPPER DEMAND In a sign of hope for metals, Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis said while demand for copper products in the region was still weak, the downturn had halted and business had stabilised. And a revival in big metals consumer China's economy, underpinned by renewed expansion in its manufacturing sector into next year, should keep a floor under copper prices, ANZ commodity analyst Natalie Robertson said. "Our expectations are that the manufacturing sector will continue to pick up in November... which should be supportive for market sentiment," she added. China's manufacturing sector saw expansion accelerate in November for the first time in 13 months, preliminary results from a factory survey showed last week, in a sign that the pace of economic growth has revived after seven consecutive quarters of slowdown. China has also approved $7.87 billion in rail projects, which will boost demand for metals such as nickel and zinc, used in steel, as well as copper, used in cables. "Yesterday saw some good buying as the (metals) complex pushed above recent resistance. The moves as of late have been positive for the entire complex as we had been looking quite bleak during the early days of October," RBC said in a research note. "With zinc and lead both being above their respective long-term moving averages they will remain in the spotlight as the current metals in vogue." Three-month zinc, used in galvanizing, closed down $1,987 per tonne from $1,993 at the close on Tuesday and nickel was lst bid down $16,980 a tonne from $16,930. Aluminium closed down at $2,000 a tonne from $2,009. Three-month lead ended down more than 1 percent at $2,188 per tonne from $2,213 and tin closed down more than 1 percent at $21,425 from $21,200. Metal Prices at 1712 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 352.45 -1.20 -0.34 334.65 5.32 LME Alum 1999.00 -10.00 -0.50 2230.00 -10.36 LME Cu 7765.00 -15.00 -0.19 7375.00 5.29 LME Lead 2188.00 -25.00 -1.13 2432.00 -10.03 LME Nickel 16980.00 50.00 +0.30 18525.00 -8.34 LME Tin 21420.00 220.00 +1.04 16950.00 26.37 LME Zinc 1987.00 -6.00 -0.30 2560.00 -22.38 SHFE Alu 15390.00 -5.00 -0.03 17160.00 -10.31 SHFE Cu* 56230.00 -10.00 -0.02 59900.00 -6.13 SHFE Zin 15095.00 -60.00 -0.40 21195.00 -28.78 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07