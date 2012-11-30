METALS-Copper hits 5-week high on dollar, China growth prospects

* Investors still betting China economy has bottomed * Euro hits 5-week high vs dollar * Aluminium Dec-Jan backwardation jumps to $20 By Harpreet Bhal LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper rose to its highest level in more than five weeks on Friday, supported by a weak dollar and growing confidence in the economic outlook for top consumer China, with prices on track to post their first monthly rise in two months. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,994 a tonne. It was untraded at the close on Thursday, but was last bid at $7,899.50 a tonne. Copper earlier hit a session peak of $7,995 a tonne, the highest since Oct. 23, helped by chart-based buying after it cracked its 200-day moving average of $7,905. Prices are on track to rise more than 2 percent in November, bringing total gains this year to around 5 percent. "The market is now beginning to appreciate that the worst is over in terms of the growth numbers in China and it does look like things there are beginning to show a slow and gradual improvement," said Gayle Berry, analyst at Barclays. U.S. consumer spending and income data fell short of expectations earlier, though business activity in the U.S. Midwest expanded for the first time since August, data showed. Looking ahead, investors are likely to focus on purchasing managers' index (PMI) numbers from China due on Saturday for fresh indications of the pace of recovery in the country, which accounts for 40 percent of global copper demand. Economists polled by Reuters expect China's factory activity in November probably expanded at its fastest pace in seven months, reinforcing views that the country's economic recovery is entrenched. Copper prices could stage a snap rally going into the end of the year, given low liquidity and supply constraints further out that make the metal one of the top commodities picks for 2013, said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of Barratt's Bulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm. "There's a couple of gazillion dollars on the sidelines waiting to park itself. What I worry about is that all of a sudden there will be a rush to the gates for big assets....I think now represents a good time to buy," he added. The euro hit a 5-week peak against the U.S. dollar, helped by a deal agreed earlier in the week to release aid funds to Greece. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. dollar cheaper for holders of other currencies. CHINA DEMAND The world's biggest copper producer, Codelco said in an interview that it saw encouraging signs of a recovery in China, adding that a pledge by China's new leadership to boost urbanisation would boost demand for the red metal. China's top maker of copper tubes, Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, expected 2013 production to rise by 14 percent from a year ago, as signs of an improving economy inspire cautious optimism, boosting orders at home and abroad. Benchmark aluminium closed at $2,094 a tonne, up from a close of $2,063 on Thursday, having earlier hit its highest in nearly eight weeks at $2,094.25 a tonne. It was boosted by a lack of available supply and chart-based buying after it broke through its 200-day moving average of $2,024 on Thursday, traders said. Reflecting an absence of readily available stock, the premium for the December contract jumped to $20 against the January contract on Thursday from $3.75 at the start of the month. Three-month zinc closed at $2,047 a tonne from Thursday's close of $2,027, also hitting a near eight-week high at $2,062, while benchmark lead closed at $2,252 a tonne from $2,222. Tin closed at $21,845 a tonne from $21,870, and nickel at $17,650 a tonne from $17,000. Metal Prices at 1729 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 362.85 3.05 +0.85 344.75 5.25 LME Alum 2087.25 24.25 +1.18 2020.00 3.33 LME Cu 7985.25 205.25 +2.64 7600.00 5.07 LME Lead 2243.50 21.50 +0.97 2034.00 10.30 LME Nickel 17489.00 489.00 +2.88 18650.00 -6.23 LME Tin 21851.00 -19.00 -0.09 19200.00 13.81 LME Zinc 2047.25 20.25 +1.00 1845.00 10.96 SHFE Alu 15495.00 120.00 +0.78 15845.00 -2.21 SHFE Cu* 57270.00 900.00 +1.60 55360.00 3.45 SHFE Zin 15455.00 290.00 +1.91 14795.00 4.46 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07