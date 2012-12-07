FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copper hits session high after U.S. jobs data
December 7, 2012

Copper hits session high after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Copper hit a session high on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls data beat forecasts, tempering speculation that the Federal Reserve may introduce further monetary easing measures.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a session high of $8,056.50, and was quoted up 0.39 percent at $8,032.50 a tonne at 1337 GMT.

Nonfarm employment increased by 146,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, against expectations for a rise of 93,000, defying expectations of a sharp pull back related to superstorm Sandy.

