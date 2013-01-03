FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-METALS-Copper near 2-1/2 month high on U.S. deal, China data
January 3, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-METALS-Copper near 2-1/2 month high on U.S. deal, China data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Lead, zinc also hit multi-month highs
    * Market rally on U.S. deal may be shortlived -analysts
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT

    By Harpreet Bhal
    LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Copper rose for a second session to near 2-1/2
month highs on Thursday, on continued relief over a last-minute deal in the
United States to avert a "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts, and
upbeat data from top copper consumer China.
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange rose to $8,240.50 a
tonne at 1016 GMT, from a close $8,210 a tonne on Wednesday when it posted its
biggest daily gain in more than three months on news that U.S lawmakers had
reached a budget deal.
    The metal used in power and construction hit an intraday high of $8,256.50 a
tonne on Thursday, its highest since mid October.
    With the fiscal cliff deal reached, President Barack Obama and congressional
Republicans now face even bigger budget battles in the next two months on
spending cuts and an increase in the nation's limit on borrowing, after a
hard-fought deal narrowly averted devastating tax increases and spending cuts.
 
    "With the uncertainty out of the way after the fiscal cliff resolution, as
far as markets are concerned the focus is now on the huge budget gap that there
is to cope with," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB. 
    "And attention is also back on the economic outlook for China, which has
shown some promising signs in the last few months with some decent numbers."  
    Also helping prices push higher was data that showed growth in China's
services sector accelerated in December at its fastest pace in four months,
adding to signs of a modest year-end revival in the world's second-largest
economy. 
    "Non-manufacturing PMI showed a bigger than expected rise, providing yet
more evidence that the turnaround of the Chinese economy is gaining pace with
stronger economic growth likely in the months ahead," ETX Capital's Markus Huber
said. 
    Copper rose by more than 4 percent in 2012, following a 21 percent fall in
2011.
    Tin was the outstanding winner of the base metals complex last year, rising
almost 22 percent, while lead rose by 15 percent, zinc by 13 percent and
aluminium by 3 percent.
    Bucking the trend, stainless steel material nickel lost 9 percent in 2012.
  
              
    BULLISH LEAD
    Battery material lead added to the previous session's gains by
rising to its highest level since early September 2011, at $2,499 a tonne, up
from a last bid of $2,430 on Wednesday, supported by tightening supplies.
    Some analysts expect more gains for the metal in the medium-term.
    "Lead remains our preferred metal on a medium-term basis, and we expect
prices to increase substantially over 2013-15," Credit Suisse said in a note.
    "In the short term, we expect lead prices to push higher alongside other
base metals on improving macroeconomic conditions."
    Lead stocks at LME warehouses dropped to 314,550 tonnes, the lowest since
late October. The ratio of cancelled warrants - material earmarked for delivery
- to total stocks rose to a record of close to 57 percent. .
    Benchmark zinc also rose, hitting its highest since early February
at $2,187.25, from a close of $2,141 on Wednesday.
    Aluminium was at $2,175.75 from $2,160, while nickel rose to
$17,792 from $17,725 from $17,155. Tin was at $24,300 from a last bid of
$24,445.
 Metal Prices at 1112 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2012   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       374.00        0.95     +0.25     365.25      2.40
  LME Alum      2170.75       10.75     +0.50    2073.00      4.72
  LME Cu        8225.50       15.50     +0.19    7931.00      3.71
  LME Lead      2458.25      123.25     +5.28    2330.00      5.50
  LME Nickel   17761.00       36.00     +0.20   17060.00      4.11
  LME Tin      24225.00      825.00     +3.53   23400.00      3.53
  LME Zinc      2163.00       22.00     +1.03    2080.00      3.99
  SHFE Alu     15365.00       20.00     +0.13   15435.00     -0.45
  SHFE Cu*     57770.00      190.00     +0.33   57690.00      0.14
  SHFE Zin     15520.00      -25.00     -0.16   15625.00     -0.67
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

