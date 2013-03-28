FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper set for quarterly loss as market wary of risk
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper set for quarterly loss as market wary of risk

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Copper set to finish first quarter almost 5 percent lower
    * Cyprus, Italy remain a drag on metals market
    * LME closed on Friday and Monday for Easter holiday

    By Susan Thomas
    LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Copper hit a one-week low on Thursday, on
course to end the quarter down almost 5 percent as fallout from a rescue deal
for Cyprus and continuing political problems in Italy kept investors wary of
risk. 
    Prices were set to finish the week with losses of almost 1.5 percent and a
first-quarter fall of 4.9 percent, extending a 3 percent drop seen in the last
quarter of 2012.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended kerb trading
down at $7,540 a tonne, from $7,608 at the close on Wednesday, having earlier
hit a low of $7,522. 
    BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs said events in Europe continued to be a
major driver of the base metals market, not least via the impact on the euro. 
    "It's not just Cyprus, it's Italy and the continued deadlock about forming a
government, and generally speaking pretty poor data out of Europe. So I think
that's still the main story."
     Cyprus opened its banks on Thursday with tight controls in place to prevent
a bank run. 
    The dollar fell from a recent four-month high against the euro but that
trend was seen as tenuous with investors continuing to fret about ramifications
of the Cyprus bailout and political concerns in Italy.
    A strong dollar makes dollar-priced metals costly for European and other
non-U.S. investors.
    In another restraint on copper, output on the world's biggest producer Chile
rose 2.8 percent in February on improved ore grades and higher output at some
deposits that operated irregularly last year. 
    In the United States, the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose last week, but probably not enough to suggest the
laboor market recovery was taking a step back.  
    Separately, recent data suggests that the housing market recovery is still
on track, helping to underpin copper, which is used extensively in housing. 
    But the United States accounted for just 9 percent of global primary copper
consumption last year, compared with China's 40 percent. And industry sources
say orders from Chinese buyers have been very modest.
    Traders in Asia noted firming premiums for bonded copper stock in Shanghai,
but said consumer appetite remained weaker than last year.
    "For consumption, it is not very encouraging news. Seasonally it's slightly
better but not fundamentally," said one trader in Shanghai.
    In other metals, aluminium ended down at $1,904 a tonne from $1,916,
lead closed down at $2,112 a tonne from $2,118, having earlier hit a
5-1/2 month low of $2,093; while tin closed up at $23,230 a tonne from
$23,000.
    Zinc ended down at $1,897 a tonne from $1,908, having earlier hit an
5-1/2 month low of $1,875. Nickel closed down at $16,660 a tonne from
$16,850.
    The LME will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter weekend holiday. 
   
 Metal Prices at 1728 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2009   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       340.40       -3.95     -1.15     334.65      1.72
  LME Alum      1904.00       -8.00     -0.42    2230.00    -14.62
  LME Cu        7539.50      -68.50     -0.90    7375.00      2.23
  LME Lead      2111.50       -6.50     -0.31    2432.00    -13.18
  LME Nickel   16660.00     -190.00     -1.13   18525.00    -10.07
  LME Tin      23225.00      225.00     +0.98   16950.00     37.02
  LME Zinc      1896.50      -11.50     -0.60    2560.00    -25.92
  SHFE Alu     14620.00      -45.00     -0.31   17160.00    -14.80
  SHFE Cu*     55340.00     -320.00     -0.57   59900.00     -7.61
  SHFE Zin     14800.00      -60.00     -0.40   21195.00    -30.17
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.