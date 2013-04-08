METALS-Copper rebounds on strong euro, Chile strike supports

* Top global copper conference CESCO begins in Chile * Key Chile union to stage nationwide strike By Harpreet Bhal and Silvia Antonioli LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Monday, rebounding from falls the previous week, as the euro gained ground against the dollar and a strike in Chile raised concerns over temporary supply constraints. Gains however, were capped by fears of a weaker metal demand outlook, highlighted by below-expectation economic data late last week from the United States. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,450 a tonne, up 0.6 percent from a close of $7,406 on Friday. It hit an 8-month low of $7,331.25 last week and it is down about 9 percent from the beginning of the year. Helping gains was a rise in the euro against the dollar, which makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies. News that a Chilean union has planned a nationwide strike for Tuesday which could constrain supply, at least temporarily, also lent some support to copper prices. Top copper miner Chile provides almost a third of the world's supply for the red metal. "The market saw a correction today as a stronger euro/dollar exchange rate spurred some short covering," T-Commodity consultant Gianclaudio Torlizzi said. "As the metal has been oversold recently, I expect in the next few weeks it could go up to its 200-day moving average ($7,845 at 1547 GMT), also because of improving fundamentals. The news of the announced strike in Chile for example will put upwards pressure on copper premiums." Premiums are sums that consumers pay on top of London Metal Exchange cash prices to get delivery of physical metal. Chile's copper production has been in the last few years badly affected by frequent strikes at mines which have boosted the metal price. But demand for the metal, used in power and construction, has been weaker in the last few months while production has grown and the market balance has switched from a deficit into a surplus, according to many. "Many commentators (expect) a lengthy period of surplus for copper, something we have been warning of for fully a year now. CESCO Week may play a leading role in setting the tone for Q2 13," BNP Paribas said in a note to clients. The world's biggest copper conference, CESCO, gets under way in Santiago, Chile, this week. Chile state miner Codelco also said it expects a moderate global oversupply of the metal this year. Global miner Anglo American in the meantime expects to produce 3 percent more copper this year than last in part as the promising but troubled Collahuasi mine turns the corner after a tough 2012. BULLISH BETS CUT Also keeping investors cautious was data last week showing U.S. employers hired at the weakest pace in nine months in March, a sign a recovery in the world's largest economy might be losing momentum. This could affect demand for industrial metals. "The demand outlook is looking shaky at best for most of the world. The Chinese growth picture is unlikely to be as strong as many have anticipated and inventory levels are high," said Ross Strachan, economist at Capital Economics. LME copper stocks and ShFE inventories are sitting around their highest levels in a decade, while stocks in Shanghai's bonded zone are close to record levels. Hedge funds and other big speculators have cut their bullish bets on commodities by the most since February, trade data showed on Friday, amid signs of a stagnating U.S. economic recovery and uncertainty over raw materials demand. In copper in particular, speculators increased their net short by 8,915 contracts to 38,951 contracts in the week to April 2, the latest data showed. That is the shortest the market has been since at least the start of 2006. Aluminium closed at $1,890 a tonne, from a last bid of $1,886.50 on Friday while zinc, untraded in rings, was last bid at $1,892 from a last bid of $1,883. Tin ended at $22,925 from Friday's close of $22,895, nickel at $16,050 from $15,950 and lead at $2,058 from $2,045. Metal Prices at 1620 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 336.80 2.40 +0.72 365.25 -7.79 LME Alum 1891.50 6.50 +0.34 2073.00 -8.76 LME Cu 7464.00 58.00 +0.78 7931.00 -5.89 LME Lead 2057.50 12.50 +0.61 2330.00 -11.70 LME Nickel 16053.00 103.00 +0.65 17060.00 -5.90 LME Tin 22840.00 -55.00 -0.24 23400.00 -2.39 LME Zinc 1893.50 36.50 +1.97 2080.00 -8.97 SHFE Alu 14650.00 95.00 +0.65 15435.00 -5.09 SHFE Cu* 54650.00 250.00 +0.46 57690.00 -5.27 SHFE Zin 14680.00 120.00 +0.82 15625.00 -6.05 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07