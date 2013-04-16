METALS-Copper up on weaker dollar, U.S. housing data

* Copper rebounds, still 8 pct lower year-to-date * U.S. March house starts rise 7 percent, beat expectations By Harpreet Bhal and Silvia Antonioli LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Tuesday helped by a weaker dollar and as upbeat housing data from the U.S. propped up hopes of more solid metals demand growth, prompting some buying after a sharp fall in the previous session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 1.15 percent to close at $7,285 a tonne, from Monday's close of $7,202, when the metal fell to its lowest for 1-1/2 years. Commodity markets slumped on Monday after data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013. Risk sentiment also turned more positive on Tuesday thanks to data showing that ground-breaking to build new U.S. homes rose in March to the highest level since June 2008, adding to evidence of a healthier housing market, which uses copper in construction. "The housing data was good, it shows the U.S. recovery is consolidating," T-Commodity consultant Gianclaudio Torlizzi said. "From a long-term perspective the current copper price is exceptionally good for buyers but in the short term things might be a bit shaky." Economic growth in top metals consumer China has underwhelmed so far this year but fundamentals for copper have improved slightly from a few weeks ago, analysts said. "Physical premiums for copper in Shanghai and falling stockpiles are indicators that things are getting better," said Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis. Copper stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai have fallen by about a fifth in the past month fanning hopes that Chinese importers will resume fresh orders soon. "We don't think end user demand is that bad at the moment. We could expect that as growth finally does pick up later in the year (in China) that we will see stronger prices for base metals," Brown said. China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for about 40 percent of global demand. A weaker dollar against a basket of currencies also supported copper prices. A softer U.S. unit makes dollar-priced commodities such as metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. Copper is down about 8 percent from the end of last year. BUYING ON DIPS Traders said consumers would start purchasing on dips below $7,100 a tonne, while Chinese buyers have shown modest interest. "After weakness initially, we have seen short-covering through $7,185 and $7,230. We are now looking at the $7,280 area for a break or pull-back," said a trader in Hong Kong. Reflecting a market in plentiful supply, little price support came from news that Rio Tinto's Kennecott copper mine in Utah, the second-biggest source of copper in the United States, would see a drop in refined metal output of about 100,000 after a cave-in last Wednesday. Other metals also recovered from multi-month lows hit in the previous session. Soldering metal tin closed at $21,120 from $21,050 on Monday while zinc, used in galvanising, ended at $1,896 from $1,869. Battery material lead closed at $2,065 from $2,033, aluminium at $1,914 from $1,866, and stainless steel ingredient nickel at $15,705 from $15,695. Metal Prices at 1620 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 329.45 2.15 +0.66 365.25 -9.80 LME Alum 1914.25 48.25 +2.59 2073.00 -7.66 LME Cu 7295.00 93.00 +1.29 7931.00 -8.02 LME Lead 2070.00 37.00 +1.82 2330.00 -11.16 LME Nickel 15745.00 50.00 +0.32 17060.00 -7.71 LME Tin 21120.00 70.00 +0.33 23400.00 -9.74 LME Zinc 1900.75 31.75 +1.70 2080.00 -8.62 SHFE Alu 14595.00 20.00 +0.14 15435.00 -5.44 SHFE Cu* 53030.00 -690.00 -1.28 57690.00 -8.08 SHFE Zin 14580.00 75.00 +0.52 15625.00 -6.69 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07