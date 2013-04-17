METALS-Copper drops as IMF report strengthens growth fears

* Analysts say copper could fall further in short term * Escondida copper mine on track for 20 pct output rise * Rio Tinto's Kennecott Utah Copper declares force majeure By Silvia Antonioli LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Copper fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global economic growth projections for this year and next, increasing worries about the prospects for metals demand. In addition, European car sales, a major source of demand, fell 10.3 percent in March as an unrelenting market contraction spreads to the region's more prosperous north. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 2.8 percent at $7,080 from $7,285 on Tuesday, more than offsetting gains in that session of 1.2 percent. It earlier fell more than 3 percent to $7,039 a tonne. The metal used in power and construction has lost more than 8 percent this year. The IMF trimmed projections for global economic growth to take into account sharp U.S. government spending cuts and the latest struggles of recession-stricken Europe. "The weakness in base metals today is an extension of what we have seen in past few days, and it is down to slow growth in China and the U.S.," Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said. "There is a bit of a lack of confidence in the outlook, also reinforced by the IMF report." Data showing lower-than-expected economic growth in China in the first quarter had already led to a sharp drop in copper on Monday. Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut to stable from positive its outlook for China, the second pessimistic revision by a foreign ratings agency this month. China makes up for about 40 percent of the global copper consumption. Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices fell in March for the first time in four months and factory output slipped, strengthening the argument for the Federal Reserve to maintain its monetary stimulus to speed up growth. "The market remains nervous and likely to react quickly to any further negative macro data or news," brokerage Sucden said in a research note. A stronger U.S. dollar against a basket of other units also weighed on metals, making the dollar-priced commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies. On the supply side, production of copper concentrate at the world's biggest copper mine, the BHP majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile, rose 61 percent in the nine months to March 31 and was on track to increase by at least 20 percent in 2012/13. By contrast, Rio Tinto's Kennecott Utah Copper expects to lose about 100,000 tonnes of refined copper production after a landslide at its Bingham Canyon copper mine, the second-largest in the United States. The company is invoking force majeure with respect to copper cathode and sulphuric acid contracts as a consequence of the incident. Brokers SP Angel said in a note: "100,000 tonnes (represents) 0.5 percent of the copper market. While this does not sound like much, when compared with our forecast market surplus of just 15,000 tonnes for the year, the failure should be more than sufficient to turn the market to deficit and to help prices recover." GLENCORE China's antitrust authorities on Tuesday removed the last obstacle to Glencore's $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata after the commodities trader agreed to sell a $5.2 billion mining project to ease its grip on copper. Glencore had also agreed to scrap a European zinc sales pact with producer Nyrstar as a concession to European regulators but will keep the rights to zinc sales elsewhere. More than 10 firms have already approached Nyrstar, hoping to secure the exclusive rights to its European zinc sales, worth an estimated $700 million a year, sources said last month. "We will look at all the options that we have in-house and not in-house to find a substitute (to Glencore)," Nyrstar CEO Roland Junck told the FT Global Commodities conference in Lausanne, adding that a new contract will not necessarily be a copy of its previous agreement with Glencore. Zinc, used in galvanizing, closed at $1,877 from $1,896 a tonne at Tuesday's close. Tin ended at $20,400 a tonne from $21,120, battery material lead closed at $2,022 from $2,065 and aluminium, untraded at the close, was bid at $1,895 from $1,914. Stainless steel material nickel closed at $15,425 from $15,705. The global nickel market was in surplus by 21,500 tonnes in the first two months of the year, the latest monthly bulletin from the International Nickel Study Group showed. Metal Prices at 1602 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 319.85 -10.70 -3.24 365.25 -12.43 LME Alum 1902.25 -11.75 -0.61 2073.00 -8.24 LME Cu 7077.25 -207.75 -2.85 7931.00 -10.76 LME Lead 2018.50 -46.50 -2.25 2330.00 -13.37 LME Nickel 15425.00 -280.00 -1.78 17060.00 -9.58 LME Tin 20500.00 -620.00 -2.94 23400.00 -12.39 LME Zinc 1874.00 -22.00 -1.16 2080.00 -9.90 SHFE Alu 14575.00 30.00 +0.21 15435.00 -5.57 SHFE Cu* 52440.00 -180.00 -0.34 57690.00 -9.10 SHFE Zin 14570.00 70.00 +0.48 15625.00 -6.75 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper