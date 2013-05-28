FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper gains after upbeat U.S. data; firmer dollar weighs
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

METALS-Copper gains after upbeat U.S. data; firmer dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. single-family home prices rise by most in 7 years
    * Restart of Indonesian, Indian mine could drag on prices
    * China willing to tolerate slower growth


    By Silvia Antonioli and Eric Onstad
    LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Copper climbed on Tuesday after strong U.S.
housing and consumer condidence data lifted prospects for rising metals demand
in the world's biggest economy although gains were capped by a stronger dollar
and concerns over Chinese growth.
    Metals prices got a shot in the arm after U.S. single-family home prices
rose in March by the most in seven years and consumer confidence climbed in May
to the highest level in more than five years.  
    "We were struggling a bit most of the morning and the weaker euro didn't
help, but it got a boost when those U.S. figures came through. It looks like
investment buying; the trade are very quiet at the moment," a London trader
said. 
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.8 percent to
$7,360 a tonne by 1406 GMT after touching a session peak of $7,379.
    LME copper was mostly steady last week, but looks set to end the month with
gains of more than 4 percent, its first monthly advance since January.
    "We expect copper to continue moving around current levels as dips will
attract consumer buying so the downside should be pretty limited. But the upside
is also limited as caution over growth out of China will prompt some selling at
higher prices," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
    "Comments from Chinese officials have also been accentuating expectations of
slower growth."
    Fuelling investor concern, China's factory activity shrank for the first
time in seven months in May, data showed last week, reigniting worries over
stuttering growth there. An official report is due on June 1.  
    Comments from officials on Monday also signalled that the country, which
accounts for around 40 percent of refined copper demand, is willing to tolerate
slower growth.  
    A stronger dollar against a basket of currencies was weighing on
dollar-priced commodities such as metals, making them more expensive for buyers
in other countries.
    Helping to firm sentiment, however,  European Central Bank Executive Board
member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the bank will stick to its expansive
monetary policy for as long as necessary. 
    In supply news, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is allowed to
re-start most of its production at its Papua copper mine, a mining ministry
official said on Tuesday, two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28
people. 
    A resumption of mining operations at the giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia,
could erode support for copper prices, analysts said.
    Putting further pressure on copper prices, Hindalco Industries Ltd
, India's No. 2 copper producer, will also reopen its Birla smelter in
early June after a month-long shutdown. 
    
    LEAD TIGHTNESS
    Battery material lead was the best performer on the LME, gaining 2.0
percent to $2,110.50 a tonne. 
    "Tightness in the metal's nearby forward structure continues to be a feature
of the market and may well be deterring any would-be shorts from stepping in too
aggressively to try and cap the rally," said analyst Leon Westgate at Standard
Bank in London.
    The premium of three-month lead over cash metal has shrunk to
$1.50 a tonne from $19.50 at the start of the month, indicating increasing
scarcity for nearby metal.
    Tin inventories on the LME fell by another 1,825 tonnes to
230,725 tonnes on Tuesday, bringing the decline in stocks this year to 27
percent.
    
 Metal Prices at 1409 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2012   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu         3.33        0.04     +1.19     365.25    -99.09
  LME Alum      1851.00       11.00     +0.60    2073.00    -10.71
  LME Cu        7358.00       59.00     +0.81    7931.00     -7.22
  LME Lead      2106.75       37.75     +1.82    2330.00     -9.58
  LME Nickel   14876.00       51.00     +0.34   17060.00    -12.80
  LME Tin      21152.00      102.00     +0.48   23400.00     -9.61
  LME Zinc      1868.25       12.75     +0.69    2080.00    -10.18
  SHFE Alu     14620.00        0.00     +0.00   15435.00     -5.28
  SHFE Cu*     52900.00      300.00     +0.57   57690.00     -8.30
  SHFE Zin     14510.00       15.00     +0.10   15625.00     -7.14
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

