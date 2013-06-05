METALS-Copper steady on mine shutdown, weak demand outlook caps gains

* China services sector data suggests struggling economy

* Shutdown of Freeport Indonesia copper mine supports prices

* Aluminium rises 1 pct as China’s largest smelter cuts output

By Susan Thomas and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Copper was unchanged on Wednesday as a shutdown at the world’s second-largest mine of the metal supported prices and offset the impact of data suggesting top consumer China’s economy is struggling.

Activity in China’s services sector expanded last month but at a pace little changed from the month before, adding to concerns over the loss of momentum in the economy raised by PMI surveys on the manufacturing sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest since May 22 at $7,500 a tonne, before paring gains to close at $7,455, unchanged from its close on Tuesday.

The metal was supported by reports that Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc.’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia is likely to remain shut for up to three months as the government investigates a tunnel collapse.

“There is some degree of support on the situation in Grasberg and I suspect that’s sparked some short covering, rather than anything more positive than that,” Citi analyst David Wilson said.

Prolonged closure could hit Freeport’s ability to supply its customers and global supplies of copper. Freeport has not said how long its stockpiles of ore might last, but industry sources say large miners typically have three to four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and about three days on site.

Copper’s reaction though has been muted, given that some 140,000-150,000 tonnes copper in concentrate will be lost if Freeport remains shut for three months. Rio Tinto’s Bingham Canyon mine closure could trim another 120,000 tonnes from the market.

Analysts still expect the copper market to be in surplus this year, and demand for metal from China to remain weak.

“There is a sense that there is still a reasonable amount of copper in the marketplace,” Wilson said. “And there is China: I‘m looking through data at the moment, and housing completions have been fairly weak. It’s not looking so positive.”

Attention now turns to imports, exports, industrial output and retail sales data for May.

ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION CUTS

Benchmark aluminium outperformed other metals, rising more than 1 percent to close at $1,972 a tonne, supported by news that China’s largest producer has decided to temporarily close some capacity due to weak market conditions.

The Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) said it had decided on a “flexible” production strategy, “which involves a temporary shutdown of production capacity of approximately 380,000 tonnes of aluminum”.

”I think this price rise will be only temporary though because stockpiles of aluminium are plentiful VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.

Investors are also wary before monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday as the country’s central bank has made an improving jobs situation a precondition for softening its strong stimulus measures.

A sooner-than-expected end to monetary support could undermine commodities by pushing up the dollar and dry up liquidity available to investors.

In other metals, three-month zinc closed at $1,963 a tonne from $1,962 while lead finished at $2,245.50 from $2,242.

Tin closed at $21,150 from $21,025 and nickel at $15,210 from $15,290.