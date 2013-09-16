METALS-Copper above 5-week low as Syria worry eases, dollar falls

* Copper rises from Aug 8 lows hit on Friday * Russia-U.S. deal on Syria lifts risk appetite * Dollar falls after Summers withdraws from Fed chair race (Adds closing prices) By Susan Thomas LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Copper lifted on Monday from the five-week low hit on Friday as investor appetite for risk improved on expectations of a diplomatic solution to the Syria crisis and the dollar fell. Signs of progress in Syria following a Russia-brokered deal aimed at averting U.S. military action helped lift the prices of assets such as copper and shares. The dollar fell to a four-week low against a basket of currencies after Lawrence Summers withdrew his candidacy for chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve. A weaker dollar supports copper as it typically helps boost demand for dollar-denominated assets by making them cheaper for holders of other currencies. Summers is perceived by markets as hawkish, and his decision could leave Janet Yellen, a policy dove, as front runner for the job. Investors wagered that U.S. monetary policy would likely stay easier for longer under Yellen. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 0.62 percent at $7,085 a tonne. It dropped to a low of $7,024 a tonne on Friday, its weakest since Aug. 8. "Firstly, the Syrian crisis has receded further into the background, so that worry has moved away and has helped support copper," BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs said. "Secondly, there is the perception that the other possible Fed candidates will be more likely to continue with quantitative easing, and through that the dollar has weakened which is also a factor in supporting the base metals prices." Copper is up around 7 percent from three-year lows hit in late June, underpinned by improving sentiment on global growth. Recent data has boosted optimism about demand in China, which accounts for 40 percent of global copper consumption. But copper has failed to make headway above $7,420 a tonne, the top-end of a recent band hit in mid-August. A break out of this band is unlikely ahead of a Fed policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday after which it is expected to announce a trimming of its bond buying programme, analysts said. "With (the) FOMC meeting the main focus of the wider global markets, the (base metals) complex is likely to continue drifting sideways until some clarity emerges on the timing and scale of any tapering," Standard Bank said in a research note. U.S. data on Monday was mixed, leaving the outlook for relatively mild Fed tapering intact. U.S. industrial production rose in August thanks to a bounce in motor vehicle assembly, though the pace of growth in New York state's manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in September. Benchmark lead ended down 0.82 percent at $2,053 per tonne, after falling 2.3 percent on Friday to a six-week low, weighed down by inventories rising by nearly 30 percent in one day. Inventories <0#MPBSTX-LOC> of the metal shot up by 49,475 tonnes at LME-registered warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen in one day last week. It was the biggest daily rise in lead stocks since 1970, LME data showed on Friday. Benchmark tin ended down 0.11 percent at $22,875 per tonne, continuing to drift off a more-than-five-month high hit last week on worries over supply from Indonesia. "(Tin) doesn't smack of a metal in panic about availability following export disruptions in Indonesia. The nearby spreads have also eased significantly in the past week or so," Standard Bank said in a note. Metal Prices at 1620 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 3.22 0.02 +0.66 365.25 -99.12 LME Alum 1781.50 -8.50 -0.47 2073.00 -14.06 LME Cu 7090.00 49.00 +0.70 7931.00 -10.60 LME Lead 2056.75 -13.25 -0.64 2330.00 -11.73 LME Nickel 13870.00 -5.00 -0.04 17060.00 -18.70 LME Tin 22805.00 -95.00 -0.41 23400.00 -2.54 LME Zinc 1865.00 -4.00 -0.21 2080.00 -10.34 SHFE Alu 14195.00 -20.00 -0.14 15435.00 -8.03 SHFE Cu* 51180.00 0.00 +0.00 57690.00 -11.28 SHFE Zin 14655.00 -80.00 -0.54 15625.00 -6.21 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by William Hardy)