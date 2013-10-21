METALS-Copper steadies as hopes for delayed tapering lend support

* Nickel prices climb on Indonesia export ban hopes

* Backlog of US data due from Tuesday with Sept jobs report

* US home resales fell 1.9 percent in September

By Susan Thomas

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Copper steadied on Monday as investors awaited a deluge of U.S. economic data that could signal a delay to when the United States might start tapering its monetary stimulus, but signs of rapid growth in supply of the metal kept a lid on gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended little changed at $7,243 a tonne from 7,245 at the close on Friday. Copper prices ended last week higher for the first week in three, gaining around half a percent.

The 16-day partial U.S. government shutdown has pushed back market expectations of when the Federal Reserve will start curbing the programme to early next year rather than this month.

However, the prospect that a deluge of data due this week from reopened government agencies could influence that outlook has convinced many investors to hold fire.

U.S. data due this week includes the September payrolls number, which will be released on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, data showed U.S. home resales fell in September and prices rose at their slowest pace in five months, the latest signs higher mortgage rates were taking some edge off the housing market recovery.

“The market is looking for some direction following weeks of uncertainty. I think the main focus of investors in the next few trading sessions will be on major economic data that was delayed,” Sucden senior analyst Myrto Sokou said.

Once an investor favourite, copper’s price outlook has been tarnished by expectations of a surplus next year.

China’s refined copper production rose 10.6 percent in September from the previous month to a record due to higher output from new smelting capacity and as increased supply of raw materials boosted operations at existing plants.

The record production probably reflected stronger-than-expected consumption in the world’s top producer and consumer of refined copper, given that China’s imports of the metal also surged 32 percent in September from the previous month to a 19-month high, traders said.

“One problem for copper is that investors don’t have a lot of conviction on where it will trade in the short term, and no one is really positioned. Demand might be OK, but supply is going to rise,” Sijin Cheng, an analyst at Barclays in Singapore, said.

SMALLER METALS

“In the smaller metals, investors are getting a bit more positive because the downside is quite limited, so the risk- reward might look good, for example with Indonesia’s proposed export ban (on raw materials) next year,” Cheng said.

LME nickel hit $14,399 a tonne, the highest level since mid-September. It ended up at $14,365 a tonne versus $14,200 at the close on Friday.

Indonesia, the world’s top exporter of nickel ore, has said it plans to bring in a ban on unprocessed ore exports from Jan. 1. Matched with output cutbacks, this move could lift the price of this year’s worst-performing base metal by more than 20 percent off multi-year lows, analysts said.

China stepped up its raw materials imports from Indonesia ahead of the ban, with September imports of bauxite up 800 percent and nickel ore imports up 50 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.

LME aluminium ended at $1,852 per tonne from $1,847 at the close on Friday.

Daily average primary aluminium output excluding China fell to 66,600 tonnes in September from 67,200 tonnes in August, the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) said on Monday. In China however, it said daily average output rose to 61,900 tonnes in September against 60,100 tonnes in the previous month.

Elsewhere, zinc closed at $1,940 a tonne from $1,934 while lead ended at $2,190 a tonne from $2,175.50.

The global zinc market was in surplus by 70,000 tonnes in the first eight months of the year, while the global lead market was in deficit by 58,000 tonnes in the first eight months of the year, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said.

Tin closed at $22,800 a tonne from $22,705.

