METALS-Copper falls to 3-month low, rising supply weighs

* Growing supply weighs on market sentiment

* Tin trade picks up on Indonesia ICDX exchange

* Coming up: U.S. international trade data at 1330 GMT

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell to its lowest in more than three months on Thursday on uncertainty over the timing of an expected reduction in U.S. stimulus and growing supply of the metal.

Concerns that the United States could begin tapering its bond-buying programme this year have weighed on prices of risk assets including metals.

Loose monetary policy tends to support commodities by making liquidity more easily available for investors.

Comments by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen late on Wednesday soothed concerns that the Fed will cut its stimulus too soon and triggered an increase in investment in risk assets.

For base metals, however, any recovery was short-lived.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange was $6,949 a tonne in official rings, just off an intraday low of $6,940, its lowest since Aug. 7. It closed at $6,980 on Wednesday.

“There have been a lot of Fed comments in the past few weeks that seem to suggest that tapering this year is not completely off the agenda and there is also supply building in copper,” Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale, said.

“Underlying fundamentals are certainly turning more negative for copper. I think the shorts are in the driving seat.”

Rio Tinto is set to submit a mine plan to U.S. authorities this week for its $6 billion Resolution project in Arizona, which could become the largest copper producer in North America.

INDONESIAN TIN

Benchmark tin, untraded in rings, was bid at $22,850 from $22,825 at the close on Wednesday.

New regulations in top tin exporter Indonesia forcing local producers to trade on a domestic exchange before export have crimped availability of tin metal, which is being reflected in LME spreads and rising physical premiums.

“Supply has definitely tightened up, even for low-purity tin in the past month. A lot of people are looking for alternative sources of supply,” said a physical trader in Singapore.

Stocks of tin in LME-registered warehouses have dropped to their lowest in about one year.

Volumes of Indonesia’s tin contracts have picked up in the past two days, although they remain at low levels, trading around 140 lots, equivalent to 700 tonnes that will be available for export.

Benchmark LME aluminium was $1,786 in rings from $1,795 at the close, lead was $2,091.50 from $2,098 and nickel was $13,665 from $13,675. Zinc, untraded in rings, was bid at $1,883 from $1,886,

