METALS-Copper hits 6-week high after Fed rate policy comments

By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Copper surged to a six-week high on Tuesday after the U.S. central bank chief said it was preparing to consider rate rises on a meeting-by-meeting basis, Greece secured a bailout extension and oil prices rebounded.

The dollar edged lower and bond yields fell after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be several months before the Fed expects to raise interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped to a session peak of $5,846 a tonne, the strongest since Jan. 13, and closed 2 percent higher at $5,785.

Prices have recovered since dipping below $5,400 to a 5-1/2 year low in mid-January, but have struggled to gain steam, trapped in a $5,700-$5,800 range during most of February.

“There was quite a bit of copper volume trading after Yellen started speaking,” said a trader in London. “We had some stops triggered in copper just above $5,800, where we’ve been below since the middle of January.”

Also giving a boost to the market was news that euro zone finance ministers had approved Greece’s reform plan, paving the way for a four-month extension of its financial rescue after Athens backed down on key leftist reforms.

Supportive as well was a rebound on oil markets, where Brent crude reversed early losses to trade back above $59 a barrel as Libya’s largest oilfield stopped production.

“Fundamentals are not that bearish,” said William Adams, head of research at Fast Markets.

“We were looking at a 200,000 tonne surplus this year that could easily disappear with supply disruptions. Then you’ve got a market that’s balanced, with relatively low stocks and a relatively low price.”

In top copper consumer China, physical traders expected only light buying into next week as investors filter back slowly from the Lunar New Year holiday. China’s stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets resume trade on Feb. 25.

“While the price is still relatively undervalued, I don’t think it will be enough to entice the Chinese back,” said strategist Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

Nickel added 1.6 percent to close at $14,350 a tonne, the highest in a week.

Zinc finished 1.4 percent higher at $2,075 a tonne after LME data showed stocks of the metal dropped to their lowest level since May 2010, down about 17 percent this year. MZN-STOCKS

Aluminium ended 1.1 percent firmer at $1,810 a tonne while lead gained 0.6 percent to $1,775.50 and tin closed 0.6 percent higher at $18,100.

