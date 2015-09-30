METALS-London copper firms on output cut; trade dwindles ahead of holiday

MELBOURNE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Wednesday as traders took heart from an output cut in Chile and a revival in Glencore shares, but volumes shrank ahead of a week-long break in top consumer China.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.6 percent to $5,001 a tonne by 0048 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session when it fell to its weakest in a month at $4,915.50.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 0.8 percent to 38,210 yuan ($6,014) a tonne.

* Glencore said on Tuesday it was strong enough to ride out current volatility in commodity markets, helping to lift the mining group’s shares by a fifth.

* A battle between supporters and detractors of Glencore in the analyst community has intensified amid the sharp gyrations in the commodity group’s share price.

* Chile’s second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, is planning to cut output by 30,000 tonnes, and with dozens of jobs on the line the mine’s union said it is mulling how it will protest the move.

* Japan’s factory output unexpectedly fell for the second straight month in August, fuelling worries that a prolonged slump could quash an unsteady economic recovery and raising expectations of fresh stimulus from the Bank of Japan to reignite growth.

* U.S. consumer confidence rose and was higher than expected in September, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

* Most Asian stock markets steadied on Wednesday after sliding to 3-year lows but a weak outlook for commodities and persistent concerns about China’s economy discouraged most buyers.

