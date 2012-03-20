FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper gains for 2nd day as Greece default woes ease
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 20, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-Copper gains for 2nd day as Greece default woes ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Melanie Burton	
    SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher
for a second straight session on Tuesday after an orderly
auction of Greek default insurance eased concerns about Greece's
threat to the euro zone and eroded safe-haven support for the
dollar. 	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose $6.50 to $8,576.50 per tonne by 0127 GMT.	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.6 percent to 60,660 yuan
($9,600) per tonne.	
    * Australia's parliament passed laws for a new 30 percent
tax on iron ore and coal mine profits on Monday after a bruising
two-year battle with mining companies, in a major victory for
Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her struggling minority
government. 	
    * Venezuela's state-run aluminium producer Alcasa will use a
$403 million loan from China to prop up its operations, which
would allow the company to resume exports to several Latin
American countries, Alcasa's president said on Monday.  	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    	
    * The dollar fell on Tuesday as easing fears about the
threat posed to the euro zone by Greece diminished the U.S.
currency's safe-haven appeal, while Asian shares crept higher
following a rally on Wall Street.  	
    
    DATA/EVENTS    
    0700 - German Producer Price Index For February    	
    1230 - U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits For February    
   	
    1400 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner Testifies	
    1645 - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke Gives Lecture 	
        	
  Base metals prices at 0127 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8576.50      6.50     +0.08     12.85
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    60660       360     +0.60      9.57
  HG COPPER MAY2     390.40     -0.50     -0.13     13.62
  LME Alum          2277.75      2.75     +0.12     12.76
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16295        20     +0.12      2.84
  LME Zinc          2082.00      3.00     +0.14     12.85
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15930        55     +0.35      7.67
  LME Nickel       19050.00      0.00     +0.00      1.82
  LME Lead          2105.00     -3.00     -0.14      3.44
  SHFE PB FUT      15885.00     20.00     +0.13      3.93
  LME Tin          23595.00      0.00     +0.00     22.89
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2773
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
   
($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.