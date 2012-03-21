METALS-Copper rebounds on technical buys; China growth eyed

By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - London copper rebounded on Wednesday on technical buying, after falling to more than a one-week low in the prior session on worries over a slower growth in Chinese demand for commodities. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $8,479.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to 60,180 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. * Global commodities giant Glencore will be the first company to operate in Bolivia under new contracts giving the state 55 percent of profits and converting the firm into a "service provider," the government said on Tuesday. * Australia raised its forecast for 2011/12 iron ore exports to a record 473 million tonnes, from a previous projection of 460 million tonnes, reflecting expectations demand from top buyer China will remain strong. * The global market for refined copper was in a 358,000 deficit in 2011, in line with the same period of 2010, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fresh concerns about China's economic slowdown dampened investors' risk appetite, which have been generally rising on a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy. * The U.S. dollar started with a spring in its step on Wednesday as renewed worries about Chinese growth saw investors dump commodity currencies including the Australian dollar. * U.S. crude futures nursed losses to trade below $107 a barrel in early Wednesday trade in Asia, after Saudi Arabia helped push oil 2 percent lower in the previous session with comments that it was prepared to meet any supply shortfall. [O/ DATA/EVENTS 1330 GMT - Fed's Bernanke, U.S. Treasury's Geithner testify 1400 GMT - U.S. Existing home sales for Feb 2350 - Japan February trade data PRICES Base metals prices at 0118 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8479.75 49.75 +0.59 11.58 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60180 -170 -0.28 8.71 HG COPPER MAY2 385.50 2.45 +0.64 12.19 LME Alum 2257.00 12.00 +0.53 11.73 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16265 00 +0.00 2.65 LME Zinc 2053.00 17.00 +0.83 11.27 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15805 -80 -0.50 6.83 LME Nickel 19050.00 0.00 +0.00 1.82 LME Lead 2040.00 27.00 +1.34 0.25 SHFE PB FUT 15680.00 -180.00 -1.13 2.58 LME Tin 23420.00 0.00 +0.00 21.98 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2560 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)