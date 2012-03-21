FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper rebounds on technical buys; China growth eyed
#Basic Materials
March 21, 2012

METALS-Copper rebounds on technical buys; China growth eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Melanie Burton	
    SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - London copper rebounded on
Wednesday on technical buying, after falling to more than a
one-week low in the prior session on worries over a slower
growth in Chinese demand for commodities.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.6 percent to $8,479.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session.    	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai 
Futures Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to 60,180 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.	
    * Global commodities giant Glencore will be the first
company to operate in Bolivia under new contracts giving the
state 55 percent of profits and converting the firm into a
"service provider," the government said on Tuesday.
 	
    * Australia raised its forecast for 2011/12 iron ore exports
to a record 473 million tonnes, from a previous projection of
460 million tonnes, reflecting expectations demand from top
buyer China will remain strong. 	
    * The global market for refined copper was in a 358,000
deficit in 2011, in line with the same period of 2010, the
International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.
 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fresh concerns about
China's economic slowdown dampened investors' risk appetite,
which have been generally rising on a brightening outlook for
the U.S. economy. 	
    * The U.S. dollar started with a spring in its step on
Wednesday as renewed worries about Chinese growth saw investors
dump commodity currencies including the Australian dollar.
 	
    * U.S. crude futures nursed losses to trade below $107 a
barrel in early Wednesday trade in Asia, after Saudi Arabia
helped push oil 2 percent lower in the previous session with
comments that it was prepared to meet any supply shortfall. [O/	
        
    DATA/EVENTS	
    1330 GMT - Fed's Bernanke, U.S. Treasury's Geithner testify 
    	
    1400 GMT - U.S. Existing home sales for Feb     	
    2350 - Japan February trade data 	
	
       PRICES    	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0118 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8479.75     49.75     +0.59     11.58
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    60180      -170     -0.28      8.71
  HG COPPER MAY2     385.50      2.45     +0.64     12.19
  LME Alum          2257.00     12.00     +0.53     11.73
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16265        00     +0.00      2.65
  LME Zinc          2053.00     17.00     +0.83     11.27
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15805       -80     -0.50      6.83
  LME Nickel       19050.00      0.00     +0.00      1.82
  LME Lead          2040.00     27.00     +1.34      0.25
  SHFE PB FUT      15680.00   -180.00     -1.13      2.58
  LME Tin          23420.00      0.00     +0.00     21.98
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2560
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

