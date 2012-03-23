FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper bounces from two-week lows; growth worries weigh
#Basic Materials
March 23, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 6 years

METALS-Copper bounces from two-week lows; growth worries weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - London copper bounced on
Friday, coming off two-week lows hit in the previous session,
but prices were on track for a weekly loss as global growth
concerns and tepid demand from top consumer China kept a lid on
gains. 	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.8 percent to $8,355.50 a tonne by 0129 GMT. It touched a
two-week low of $8,262 a tonne and closed down about 2 percent
in the previous session.	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai 
Futures Exchange was unchanged at 59,750 yuan ($9,500) a
tonne, after a 0.5 percent drop on Thursday.	
    * Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and
commodities on Thursday after weak data on manufacturing
activity in China and the euro zone. 
 	
    * The gap between the Federal Reserve's dovish core and its
hawkish wing was on display on Thursday as a top Fed official
said the economy is in better shape even as Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke focused on a source of weakness. 	
    * Ecuador's President Rafael Correa insisted on Thursday he
will push ahead with plans to develop large-scale mining,
seeking to ride out the arrival in Quito of indigenous
demonstrators who fear their lands will be wrecked.
  	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven yen gained
after data showing shrinking factory activity in China and the
euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global
economy. 	
    * The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in Asia on
Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave risk
currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on worries
about the health of the global economy. 	
            
    DATA/EVENTS    
    1400 GMT - U.S. New Home Sales for February 	
    1730 GMT - ECB'S Gonzalez-Paramo speaks - Malaga, Spain 	
    1745 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks	
    1800 GMT - IMF's Blanchard Event, Washington  	
 
   PRICES            	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0129 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8355.50     65.50     +0.79      9.94
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    59750        00     +0.00      7.93
  HG COPPER MAY2     379.20      2.65     +0.70     10.36
  LME Alum          2178.00     11.00     +0.51      7.82
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16185       -20     -0.12      2.15
  LME Zinc          2007.50     22.50     +1.13      8.81
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15560       -40     -0.26      5.17
  LME Nickel       18453.00      3.00     +0.02     -1.37
  LME Lead          2008.00     23.00     +1.16     -1.33
  SHFE PB FUT      15525.00    -90.00     -0.58      1.57
  LME Tin          22424.00    314.00     +1.42     16.79
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1834
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

