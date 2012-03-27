FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper steady after Bernanke comments fan easing hopes
March 27, 2012 / 1:51 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-Copper steady after Bernanke comments fan easing hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Copper was steady on
Tuesday, after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
that raised hopes of a fresh round of monetary easing, which
helped to propel prices nearly 2 percent higher in the prior
session.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $8,534 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after gains of nearly 2
percent in the previous session. Copper has been building on
gains since it hit a two-week trough of $8,262.50 a tonne last
week, on fears over a growth slowdown in top commodity consumer
China.	
    * Prices are up by more than 12 percent this year, but have
so far failed to break above the $8,800 level.	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.86 percent to 60,700 yuan
($9,600)a tonne.	
    The U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring the
unemployment rate down further, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Monday, defending the central bank's policy of
very low interest rates. 	
    * Barrick Gold expects copper prices to remain
"healthy", as the mining industry works to meet demand for the
industrial metal. 	
     * For the top stories in metals and other news, click      	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday and the dollar eased
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose
monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment even
though the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement.
 	
    * The euro advanced against the  dollar and yen for a second
straight day on Monday as  weaker-than-expected U.S. data and
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben  Bernanke's cautious comments on
the job market spurred  expectations for more policy easing.
 	
    * Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest
rates will be kept low. 	
    * Japan's Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke  signaled that supportive
policy may continue despite improvements in the labour market.
 	
     
    DATA/EVENTS    
    0600 - German Consumer Sentiment for April  	
    1100 - ECB's Makuch To Speak About Euro Zone Issues	
    1300 - U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index for January  	
    1400 - March Richmond Fed Manufacturing, Services Indexes 	
    1400 - U.S. Consumer Confidence for March	
    1400 - Fed's Dudley, Kamin Testify, Washington  	
    1400 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner Testifies	
	
   PRICES    	
                                                             
  Base metals prices at 0129 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8534.50      1.50     +0.02     12.30
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    60700       520     +0.86      9.65
  HG COPPER MAY2     388.00     -0.75     -0.19     12.92
  LME Alum          2187.75      1.75     +0.08      8.30
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16250        15     +0.09      2.56
  LME Zinc          2021.00      0.00     +0.00      9.54
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15595       105     +0.68      5.41
  LME Nickel       18300.00    170.00     +0.94     -2.19
  LME Lead          2003.00      1.00     +0.05     -1.57
  SHFE PB FUT      15630.00     60.00     +0.39      2.26
  LME Tin          22500.00      0.00     +0.00     17.19
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2348
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
        
    
 
 	
	
($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)

