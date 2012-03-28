METALS-Copper slips ahead of U.S. manufacturing data

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Wednesday as hopes for further monetary policy easing in the United States began to fade, with focus shifting to upcoming manufacturing data for fresh insight into the health of the world's top economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had dropped by 0.56 percent to $8,487 a tonne as of 0122 GMT, falling from the previous session when it closed flat on the day. Copper rallied by 2 percent on Monday on hopes of further easing from the U.S., but gains were tempered by worries about slowing growth in China, the world's leading consumer of metals. Prices have gained more than 11 percent this year, though they have been stuck in a $8,100-$8,800 range since late January. Markets are watching for U.S. February durable goods figures later in the session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell half a percent to 60,410 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank had not taken any options off the table and needed to be prepared to respond however the economy evolves. * Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday as investors waited for more clues on the state of the U.S. economy. * Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Wednesday after rallying 2.4 percent the previous day to its highest close since last year's massive earthquake, as a majority of the companies in the index went ex-dividend. * Brent crude prices dipped on Tuesday in tug-of-war trading as market players factored concerns over disrupted supply against the likelihood of a release of U.S. strategic oil reserves to cap rising fuel costs. DATA/EVENTS * 0800 GMT - Euro Zone Money Supply for February * 1230 GMT - U.S. Durable Goods for February * 1400 GMT - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner testifies * 1530 GMT - ECB Vice President Constancio to give speech * 1830 GMT - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner testifies PRICES Base metals prices at 0122 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8487.00 -48.00 -0.56 11.67 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60410 -300 -0.49 9.12 HG COPPER MAY2 386.05 -1.95 -0.50 12.35 LME Alum 2187.50 -8.50 -0.39 8.29 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16230 -20 -0.12 2.43 LME Zinc 2033.00 -1.00 -0.05 10.19 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15630 -10 -0.06 5.64 LME Nickel 17920.00 135.00 +0.76 -4.22 LME Lead 1992.00 6.00 +0.30 -2.11 SHFE PB FUT 15600.00 -25.00 -0.16 2.06 LME Tin 22600.00 0.00 +0.00 17.71 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2212 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)