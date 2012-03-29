FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper edges up but growth worries cap gains
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 6 years

METALS-Copper edges up but growth worries cap gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Melanie Burton	
    SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Copper inched up on
Thursday, clawing back from two percent losses the prior
session, after U.S. manufacturing data hinted at a weak start to
the year and encouraged investors to take profits ahead of the
end of the first quarter.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.3 percent to $8,375.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT. 	
    * Prices closed down 2.1 percent on Wednesday, having
started the week on firmer footing on expectations of further
monetary easing by the United States. Copper has climbed 10
percent so far this year, but has struggled to make headway
above the $8,700 mark because of slack demand from top consumer
China. 	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell half a percent to 59,790 yuan
($9,500) a tonne. 	
    * New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods increased
only modestly in February, supporting the view that economic
growth in the first quarter could be lackluster.	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday,
as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about
growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the
United States and China. 	
    * The yen held on to gains early in Asia on Thursday but
could see renewed pressure as flows linked to Japan's financial
year-end look to have peaked. 	
    * Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Thursday
after easing from a one-year high in the previous session as a
majority of companies went ex-dividend, though it is still set
to mark its best January-March quarter in 14 years. 	
    * Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude
inventories and the prospect the United States and some European
nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.
  	
    DATA/EVENTS    	
    0755 - Germany March Unemployment Data	
    0830 - Uk Consumer Credit For February 	
    0900 - Euro Zone Business Climate For March 	
    0900 - Euro Zone Economic Sentiment For March 	
    1230 - U.S. Final Q4 Gdp 	
    1230 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims	
   PRICES    	
                                                             
  Base metals prices at 0109 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8375.50     26.50     +0.32     10.20
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    59790      -320     -0.53      8.00
  HG COPPER MAY2     380.50      1.25     +0.33     10.74
  LME Alum          2167.00     -2.00     -0.09      7.28
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16170       -10     -0.06      2.05
  LME Zinc          2007.00      7.00     +0.35      8.78
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15465        10     +0.06      4.53
  LME Nickel       17700.00    125.00     +0.71     -5.40
  LME Lead          1980.00    -10.00     -0.50     -2.70
  SHFE PB FUT      15440.00    -35.00     -0.23      1.01
  LME Tin          22425.00      0.00     +0.00     16.80
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1990
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
    
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)

