METALS-Copper steadies; on track for 10 pct Q1 gain

* Copper stuck in recent ranges, China demand doubts weigh * Zinc fundamentals look increasingly gloomy * Lead rebounds from near 2012 low on supply threat * Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data Friday By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Copper steadied on Thursday, setting the market up for a 10 percent increase this quarter as signs of physical tightness helped to underpin prices of the industrial metal even as doubts over demand in top consumer China lingered. But those doubts have continued to keep any and every upside rally so far in 2012 in check, resulting in rangebound trade roughly between the $8,100 and $8,800 per tonne levels ($3.70-$4 per lb) since late January -- a range likely to remain in play as investors weigh their concerns over slowing growth in China against signs of improving economic conditions in the United States. "There's just no direction at the moment. Some funds are trying to sell, but as soon as (copper) gets down to $8,200 it gets bought. I've never seen copper trade sideways for such a long period of time," said Citi analyst David Wilson. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper eked out a $1 gain to close at $8,350 a tonne. In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 0.40 cent to settle at $3.7965 per lb, after dealing between $3.7620 and $3.8180. "China is definitely a drag," Citi's Wilson went on to say. "You're seeing premiums as low as $30 a tonne, which shows a well supplied market, (but) what's keeping the market underpinned is LME inventory being drawn down at a reasonable rate." Latest data showed LME copper warehouse stocks fell by 525 tonnes to 255,625 tonnes, near their lowest levels since November 2008 and equivalent to nearly 5 days of global demand. U.S. data on Thursday failed to give copper any reason to move out of recent ranges, with jobless claims down at a fresh four-year low last week but missing analyst forecasts, and with the economy expanding as expected in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, some analysts remained optimistic about copper looking further out. "For all base metals there is a supply surge underway, but copper risks another handsome supply shortage, and we know China is structurally short. They need to import millions of tonnes," said Nick Moore, an analyst at RBS. Copper this quarter has been outpaced only by tin, which is on course for a 17 percent quarterly increase. Zinc is on course for an 8 percent rise, while aluminium is up 6 percent on the quarter. The biggest potential losers in the quarter are lead, down 3 percent, and nickel down 6 percent, both among the most heavily supplied markets. "LME inventories of nickel have risen sharply to eight-weeks' worth of consumption, and we expect a 50,000 tonne surplus in 2012," Moore said. "It's a fully supplied market, and new projects are coming on stream." Nickel earlier hit its lowest since early December at $17,125 a tonne, while lead fell to a session low of $1,960 -- its lowest since early January. ZINC OUTLOOK GLOOMY Zinc prices overtook lead prices this month for the first time since September 2011, reversing the traditional relationship, despite ballooning LME zinc inventories . Zinc stocks in warehouses monitored by the LME jumped to the highest in nearly 17 years on Wednesday, climbing steadily after years of market surpluses. "The fundamental outlook is becoming increasingly gloomy on the zinc market," said Commerzbank in a research note. "There is no likelihood of these high stocks being significantly reduced in the foreseeable future for the global zinc market, which has been in surplus since 2007 ... Because zinc is used mainly in the galvanization of steel, zinc demand could decline as growth in the steel industry becomes less dynamic." Zinc ended little changed at $2,005 from $2,000 at Wednesday's close, while lead closed at $1995, not far off a last bid of $1,986 on Wednesday. Underpinning lead, Doe Run late Wednesday declared force majeure on primary lead production at its smelter in Herculaneum, Missouri due to a fire last week at the smelter's electric substation. Metal Prices at 1748 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 379.05 -0.20 -0.05 343.60 10.32 LME Alum 2133.00 -63.00 -2.87 2020.00 5.59 LME Cu 8349.00 0.00 +0.00 7600.00 9.86 LME Lead 1994.00 4.00 +0.20 2035.00 -2.01 LME Nickel 17150.00 -425.00 -2.42 18710.00 -8.34 LME Tin 22700.00 275.00 +1.23 19200.00 18.23 LME Zinc 2005.00 5.00 +0.25 1845.00 8.67 SHFE Alu 16170.00 -10.00 -0.06 15845.00 2.05 SHFE Cu* 59740.00 -370.00 -0.62 55360.00 7.91 SHFE Zin 15340.00 -115.00 -0.74 14795.00 3.68 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07