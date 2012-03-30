FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper up, eyes 10 pct first quarter advance
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-Copper up, eyes 10 pct first quarter advance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - London copper climbed on
Friday, on track for a more than ten percent first quarter gain,
although an early advance this year has been hampered by signs
of slowing growth in top consumer China.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
climbed half a percent to $8,394.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, having
traded flat the previous session. A strong start to the week,
which saw copper rally more than two percent on prospects of
protracted easy monetary policy in the U.S., ran out of steam. 	
    * Copper is on target to notch up gains of more than 10
percent for the first quarter, but has so far failed to gain
traction above $8,700 a tonne, and remains more than 17 percent
below record highs of $10,190 from the first quarter last year.	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Ftures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 60,100 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.	
    * The Federal Reserve's current policy of ultra-low interest
rates is adequate given moderate U.S. economic growth and
manageable inflation, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said
on Thursday. 	
    * U.S. household income grew at a faster pace in the fourth 
quarter than previously thought as the jobs market strengthened,
 a development that could underpin consumer
spending. 	
    * Doe Run declared force majeure on lead output from the
United States' sole primary producer in Herculaneum, Missouri,
following a fire last week which will stop production for up to
six weeks.   	
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    	
    * Asian shares steadied on Friday as investors eyed key
events that could dictate market trends in coming months, and as
the first quarter drew to a close after a stellar performance
from equities. 
    * The yen was a shade stronger across the board on Thursday
but could come under renewed pressure as buying linked to
Japan's financial year-end is set to peak this week. 	
    * Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday,
snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release
of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations
spurred profit-taking. 	
    
    DATA/EVENTS    
    0500 - JAPAN CONSTRUCTION ORDERS FOR FEBRUARY	
    0600 - GERMAN RETAIL SALES FOR FEBRUARY	
    N/A  - EUROGROUP MEETING - COPENHAGEN	
    1230 - U.S. PERSONAL INCOME/SPENDING FOR FEBRUARY	
    1345 - CHICAGO PMI FOR MARCH	
    1355 - THOMSON REUTERS/UNIV OF MICH FINAL MARCH CONSUMER   	
           SENTIMENT	
    1430 - U.S. ECRI WEEKLY
   PRICES    	
                                                             
  Base metals prices at 0114 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8394.75     44.75     +0.54     10.46
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    60100       340     +0.57      8.56
  HG COPPER MAY2     381.10      1.45     +0.38     10.91
  LME Alum          2148.75     13.75     +0.64      6.37
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16165       -05     -0.03      2.02
  LME Zinc          2006.00      1.00     +0.05      8.73
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15415        75     +0.49      4.19
  LME Nickel       17348.00    198.00     +1.15     -7.28
  LME Lead          1993.00     -2.00     -0.10     -2.06
  SHFE PB FUT      15485.00    100.00     +0.65      1.31
  LME Tin          22700.00      0.00     +0.00     18.23
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1943
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

