METALS-Copper eases from 2-month peak as stocks build

* Copper falls from 2-month peak; inventory builds weigh * Chinese, U.S. manufacturing data supported early * Indonesia plans 25 pct mining export tax * Coming up: U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data Wednesday By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas NEW YORK/LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Copper edged lower in thin conditions on Tuesday, backing away from a near two-month high as another large build in warehouse stockpiles withdrew some of the bullish momentum from Monday's upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data. It was the first down day for copper in the last three trading sessions, as investors cashed in on a rally that saw prices of the metal in both London and New York jump nearly 5 percent to approach the 2012 peaks of $8,765 per tonne and $3.9950 per lb, respectively. "What I find troubling is that after yesterday's big move, we are not seeing any follow-through buying," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota. "If we see the market reverse and come down tomorrow, we could see more bears come out of the woodwork," Smith said. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper peaked at $8,702.75 per tonne, within 1 percent of this year's high reached in early February, before ending the day down $25 at $8,615. In New York, the COMEX May contract eased 0.20 cent to settle at $3.9190 per lb after dealing from $3.8940 to $3.9580. Volumes were light in a holiday shortened week, with China's financial markets shut until Wednesday, and many markets closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter weekend. Volumes tipped above 50,000 lots in late New York trade, down more than 20 percent from their 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper eased after data showed another build in LME-monitored warehouse stockpiles, the third such increase in the last 4 days. Data on Tuesday showed they climbed 3,100 tonnes to 260,650 tonnes, with 2,900 tonnes entering warehouses in Busan, South Korea. "We believe that there will be further builds in Asian LME inventories in the weeks ahead as copper is exported from China," Barcap analysts said in a client note on Tuesday. Copper rallied over 2 percent on Monday, its biggest single-day gain since February, after data showed manufacturing activity in top consumer China at an 11-month high and a factory index in the U.S. beat expectations. "I think the price surge is only temporary and mainly dictated by funds taking new positions at the beginning of the quarter," Gianclaudio Torlizzi, analyst at metals consultancy T-Commodity, said of Monday's more than 2-percent surge. "The data has been used a bit as a pretext to buy copper but it wasn't particularly strong and, as the fundamentals remain mixed, I would suggest to short-sell copper on any surge." Copper failed to move on news that investment bank Goldman Sachs raised its price outlook to $9,000 per tonne from a previous $8,400 forecast, citing continued supply problems and expectations for a rebound in Chinese activity in the second half of the year. INDONESIAN EXPORTS Indonesia, a major global producer of raw materials, is planning to impose a 25 percent export tax on coal and base metals this year, an industry ministry official said on Tuesday, with the charge rising to 50 percent in 2013. "This is one of many examples around the world where mining companies are making swillions, and everybody else involved wants a slice of the pie -- whether it is unions wanting higher wages or government wanting a bigger take of what is a national resource," said BNP Paribas metals analyst Stephen Briggs. "It is not irrational," he added. Indonesia had outlined its plans last year, and the announcement had little impact on the price of tin, one of the country's big exports. Benchmark LME tin futures ended down $225 at $23,025 a tonne, barely holding above the 200-day moving average. Metal Prices at 1845 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 391.55 -0.55 -0.14 343.60 13.96 LME Alum 2125.00 -5.00 -0.23 2020.00 5.20 LME Cu 8615.00 -25.00 -0.29 7600.00 13.36 LME Lead 2069.00 9.00 +0.44 2035.00 1.67 LME Nickel 18450.00 225.00 +1.23 18710.00 -1.39 LME Tin 23000.00 -250.00 -1.08 19200.00 19.79 LME Zinc 2022.00 14.00 +0.70 1845.00 9.59 SHFE Alu 16165.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 2.02 SHFE Cu* 60010.00 270.00 +0.45 55360.00 8.40 SHFE Zin 15445.00 105.00 +0.68 14795.00 4.39 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07