METALS-Copper sinks 3 pct in broad risk-asset slide

* Fed less inclined to take more stimulus measures * Risk assets dive; safe-haven dollar bets rise * London copper holds above 200-moving day average * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims data Thursday By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas NEW YORK/LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Copper fell more than 3 percent on W ednesday, its most in nearly two months, swept up in a broader retreat of risk assets the day after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting dashed hopes for another round of monetary stimulus anytime soon. A day after copper traded to within a percent of its 2012 peak, the broad decline dragged the red metal toward the bottom of losers within the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. Even after the day's decline, copper remained within its trading range since late January. Silver was the biggest loser in the index, down more than 6 percent at one point. Losses piled up across the base and precious metals, as well as energy markets and equities. Investors reduced risk exposure as hopes for a new round of U.S. government bond buying faded and European economic prospects dimmed further. "When I look at gold, copper, silver and platinum, it's definitely an over-reaction," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. "It's a general money flow that crossed market sectors, and certainly metals were a part of that. The risk-appetite restaurant was closed today." London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper sank $265 or about 3.1 percent to close at $8,350 a tonne, its largest one-day drop since Feb. 10. In New York, the COMEX May contract tumbled 12.85 cents or nearly 3.3 percent to settle at $3.7905 per lb, after dealing from $3.7890 to $3.8935. After trading to within a percent of its 2012 peak on Tuesday, copper fell back toward the middle of a months-long trading range, but managed to hold above its 200-day moving average. LOGIC Advisors' O'Neill said the price drop now opened the door for a buying opportunity. "This will set up a buying opportunity. We have a modest position in copper and will look to add to it when the timing is right." Investors fled risky assets after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting that showed only two of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's 10 voting members saw the need for additional monetary stimulus. "The dimmed prospects for U.S. easing seem to be the main driver, also via the dollar, so we've seen some liquidation come through on copper today," analyst Robin Bhar of Societe Generale said. The dollar gained further strength after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the euro zone economic outlook is subject to downside risks relating to the debt crisis and commodity prices, which dented the euro. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like copper more expensive for holders of other currencies. "Some of that could be to do with position squaring, with the LME off on Friday and Monday. There's a few event risks in the next few days, like U.S. March payrolls on Friday. Also, China has been away for a few days so when they return tomorrow, they may see an opportunity to sell," Bhar went on to say. LME trading volumes were thin in a holiday shortened week. Chinese markets will return on Thursday following a three-day break, while markets in many other countries will be shut on Friday for the Easter weekend. COMEX volumes were a bit more active than they have recently been. Nearly 56,000 lots traded in late business, down about 11 percent from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper failed to find much support after the central bank of Chile's raised its forecast for copper export prices to $3.70 per lb from the previous $3.50 forecast in December. Also, more evidence of a gradually recovering U.S. economy did little for the base metals complex. New orders for U.S. factory goods bounced back 1.3 percent in February. Attention will now turn to U.S. March nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. WILL THEY, WON'T THEY? Three-months nickel, a big gainer on Tuesday on renewed Indonesian export tax concerns, shed 3 percent, or $595, to close at $17,855 a tonne. An Indonesian industry ministry official said on Tuesday the country plans to impose a 25 percent export tax on coal and base metals this year, jumping to 50 percent in 2013, as it looks to boost domestic investment and take a bigger slice of mining profits. Indonesia is a major exporter of nickel and tin. "The 'will they, won't they' conundrum of an Indonesian export tax on unprocessed minerals reared its head again on Tuesday, having been put on hold last week," Macquarie said in a research note. "The situation is undoubtedly confusing, and we consider the imposition of the tax a low to moderate possibility, but undoubtedly the market risk is rising." Tin fell by nearly two percent to end at $22,600 a tonne. Lead dropped 2.8 percent to close at $2,012.50 a tonne, partially due to fading support from last week's production shutdown at Doe Run's Herculaneum lead smelter, the United States' sole primary producer. Metal Prices at 1922 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 379.55 -12.35 -3.15 343.60 10.46 LME Alum 2092.00 -33.00 -1.55 2020.00 3.56 LME Cu 8350.00 -265.00 -3.08 7600.00 9.87 LME Lead 2012.00 -58.00 -2.80 2035.00 -1.13 LME Nickel 17850.00 -375.00 -2.06 18710.00 -4.60 LME Tin 22695.00 -330.00 -1.43 19200.00 18.20 LME Zinc 1981.00 -39.00 -1.93 1845.00 7.37 SHFE Alu 16165.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 2.02 SHFE Cu* 60010.00 270.00 +0.45 55360.00 8.40 SHFE Zin 15445.00 105.00 +0.68 14795.00 4.39 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07