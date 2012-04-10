FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper at 1-mth low; nerves fray on China demand
April 10, 2012 / 10:55 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-Copper at 1-mth low; nerves fray on China demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* China March copper imports fell 4.6 pct on month
    * Investors hope for monetary easing in China, U.S.
    * Market at lower end of $8,200-8,700 range

    By Veronica Brown	
    London, April 10 (Reuters) - Copper fell to its lowest in a
month on Tuesday, pressured by soft Chinese copper import
figures and a bearish wider economic backdrop after Friday's
disappointing U.S. employment data sent share prices lower and
bund yields lower.	
    Losses were limited however by the view that China's
economic slowdown was not drastic, with offtake for copper seen
kicking in towards the end of this quarter or beginning of the
next one.  	
    Investors also hung on to the possibility that China and the	
United States would roll out monetary loosening policies to
boost growth.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.6 percent at $8,228.25 tonne by 1020 GMT, after rising
0.1 percent last Thursday ahead of Easter holiday closures.  	
    "It is clear that the Chinese (fabricators) were simply
stocking up on copper, expecting a seasonal pickup - perhaps
towards the end of the second quarter or the second half of this
year," Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital in London,
adding that there was probably an element of nerves while
waiting for Chinese offtake to pick up.	
    He also noted that the market had pretty much stuck rigidly
to a $8,200-$8,700 range since late January, with a unsustained
push to the downside around the end of March.	
    "Don't expect sustained gains here without Chinese offtake
coming in," he added. 	
    China's imports of copper fell 4.6 percent to 462,182 tonnes	
in March from 484,569 tonnes in the previous month, data from 	
the General Administration of Customs showed.   
 	
    Analysts said this was a reflection of weaker real demand 	
for the metal and a decrease in copper financing deals in China.
 	
    This came on the heels of data on Monday showing China's 	
annual inflation rate jumping more than expected in March to 3.6	
percent as food prices remained volatile.  	
    "The macroeconomics of China and other major economies 	
generally set a pessimistic tone for trading but hopes of a QE3 	
in the U.S. and more monetary easing in China is helping to keep	
prices up," said CITIC Newedge trader Eric Liu.	
    The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report released on Friday showed
growth of just 120,000 in March, far below the expected increase
of 203,000..	
    A Reuters poll on Monday showed most major Wall Street firms
expect anaemic growth in the jobs market and a struggling
economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake
another massive round of monetary stimulus.     
          	
    Also, helping to moderate investors' pessimism was the view 	
that China will avoid a hard landing. Customs data also 	
showed a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as import growth 	
eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew faster than 	
expected.  	
    In other base metals, aluminium fell 0.8 percent TO trade at
$2,091, while tin was 2 percent weaker
at$22,700.	
    Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top
exporter, fell 4.9 percent in March to 8,607.71 tonnes from
9,051.46 tonnes a year earlier, a trade ministry official said
on Tuesday. 	
 Metal Prices at 1036 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       372.95        0.95     +0.26     344.75      8.18
  LME Alum      2088.75      -20.25     -0.96    2020.00      3.40
  LME Cu        8233.50     -127.50     -1.52    7600.00      8.34
  LME Lead      2027.50      -32.00     -1.55    2034.00     -0.32
  LME Nickel   18046.00     -359.00     -1.95   18650.00     -3.24
  LME Tin      22700.00     -475.00     -2.05   19200.00     18.23
  LME Zinc      1996.75       -6.25     -0.31    1845.00      8.22
  SHFE Alu     16135.00      -35.00     -0.22   15845.00      1.83
  SHFE Cu*     59340.00     -430.00     -0.72   55360.00      7.19
  SHFE Zin     15520.00      -15.00     -0.10   14795.00      4.90
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

