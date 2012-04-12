FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper up as ECB comments ease Euro debt worries
April 12, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper up as ECB comments ease Euro debt worries

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* China bank lending spikes in March
    * Indonesia to impose tax on mining exports
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claim; 1230 GMT

    By Silvia Antonioli	
    LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Copper rose more than 1 percent on
Thursday as risk appetite improved and the euro strengthened after a
European Central Bank official suggested the bank was ready to
purchase more debt, easing some worries about a debt crisis
affecting the euro zone. 	
    Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at
$8,145 in official rings, up more than 1 percent from a close of
$8,040 on Wednesday, when it fell as low as $8,018, its weakest
since Jan. 16.	
    Capping gains though Italian three-year borrowing costs rose
more than a full percentage point at an auction on Thursday, and
Italy slightly missed its maximum planned amount of 3 billion euros
for this bond. 	
    ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure on Wednesday said that
the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified given the
reforms being undertaken by its government and the European Central
Bank still has its bond-buying programme as an option.
 	
    "Overall the market sentiment is better," said Eugen Weinberg,
head of commodity research at Commerzbank.	
    "Risk appetite has come back: comments from the ECB executive
signaled that the bank could intervene with further release of
credit; Chinese new loans data was significantly better than
expected and car sales data showed an improvement."	
     China's bank lending trumped forecasts to spike to 1.01
trillion yuan ($160.1 billion) in March, a sign of fresh traction in
Beijing's efforts to ease monetary policy and boost credit creation
to support the cooling economy.  	
    Car sales in China were up in March from a year earlier, rising
4.5 percent from the same month last year. 	
    Strong car sales by European firms, mainly driven by Chinese
demand also boosted sentiment. 	
        	
    CHINESE GROWTH	
    "Given the broad based strength across markets with equities
showing gains and metals rebounding, it does look as though the
markets have put aside the recent concerns about data and Spain's
debt problems," Fastmarkets said in a research note.	
    "As such, we would not be surprised to see further strength in
the base metals in the short term, but would keep a wary eye on
developments in EU debt. On balance we still feel the base metals
will work lower over the medium term."	
    Attention is now focused on China's first-quarter GDP figures,
due out on Friday.	
    The World Bank has lowered its forecast for China's 2012
economic growth to 8.2 percent from 8.4 percent previously,
reinforcing the view that China is set for its slowest annual growth
in a decade. 	
    Slower growth in China however, would not necessarily be
negative, analysts say, as it makes monetary easing more likely.	
    Nonetheless, weaker copper demand and raising inventories in
China remain one of the main concerns for investors.	
    Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
futures Exchange have quadrupled since the beginning of the year,
which might suggest sluggish consumption. 
     Tin, untraded in rings, was bid at $22,600 from $22,425
at the close on Wednesday.	
    Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal and refined
tin and a large nickel producer, should quickly impose a tax on
mining exports, the industry minister said on Thursday in comments
likely to worry miners. 	
    A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern Indonesia
this week killing 5 people but did not seem to have had any major
consequences on mining operations. 	
    An official at Indonesia's largest tin miner PT Timah,
which has both on-shore and off-shore minng rights around the
Bangka-Belitung islands, off the opposite coast of Sumatra,  said
operations were unaffected. "So far, everything is ok," he said.	
    Zinc, used in galvanizing, was untraded in rings but was
bid at $2,020 from $1,995.	
    Battery material lead traded at $2,070 from $2,053 and
aluminium at $2,109.5 from $2,099.	
    Nickel traded at $18,255 from a last bid of $18,100 on
Wednesday.	
    	
    	
 Metal Prices at 1211 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
 yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       367.85        3.90     +1.07     344.75      6.70
  LME Alum      2105.25        6.25     +0.30    2020.00      4.22
  LME Cu        8131.00       91.00     +1.13    7600.00      6.99
  LME Lead      2070.00       17.00     +0.83    2034.00      1.77
  LME Nickel   18254.00       79.00     +0.43   18650.00     -2.12
  LME Tin      22550.00      125.00     +0.56   19200.00     17.45
  LME Zinc      2018.75       23.75     +1.19    1845.00      9.42
  SHFE Alu     16105.00       65.00     +0.41   15845.00      1.64
  SHFE Cu*     58230.00      350.00     +0.60   55360.00      5.18
  SHFE Zin     15465.00      155.00     +1.01   14795.00      4.53
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

