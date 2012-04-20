FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper ends week up 2 pct, European concerns cap gains
#Funds News
April 20, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper ends week up 2 pct, European concerns cap gains

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Copper posts best weekly performance since late Feb
    * Rallies alongside euro and global equities
    * China re-exporting bonded copper stocks
    * Coming up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data, 1930 GMT

    By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Copper posted its best weekly
performance since late February on Friday, helped by strong first-quarter
earnings results in the United States and by receding debt concerns in Europe.	
    Copper jumped 2 percent on Friday to be near the top of winners in the
19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index. It gained ground
alongside equities and the euro after an unexpected rise in German business
sentiment bolstered investors' appetite for risk. 	
    The data and better-than-expected first-quarter results from fast-food chain
McDonald's, software giant Microsoft and top U.S. conglomerate
General Electric Co helped London copper prices sustain a recovery from
three-month lows hit earlier this week and had them hold well above the
psychological $8,000 per tone level for a fourth day running.	
    "What's driving the turnaround is the fact that the European crisis, in the
near-term, has been averted," said A dam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital.	
    "That doesn't mean that it's off the table, it just means that for now, it's
receding. That's why all of these risk assets are up today."	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $140 to finish
at $8,190 a tonne, nearly 4 percent away from its weekly trough on Monday at
$7,885.25 -- its cheapest level since late January.	
    In New York, the May COMEX contract firmed 7.05 cents or 1.9 percent
to settle at $3.6980 per lb, after dealing between $3.6245 and $3.7125.	
    COMEX copper volume reached 68,600 lots in late New York trade, down sharply
from last week's record of 127,276 lots.	
    The risk-on rally began with an unexpected rise in German business
sentiment, which offered the latest proof that the euro zone's largest economy
continued to outpace the bloc's debt-ravaged southern states. 	
    In response, the euro climbed to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar,
and investors took on more risk after comments that the G20 would pledge to
increase the IMF's resources by more than $400 billion. 	
    But analysts questioned the sustainability of the rally given the concerns
over Spain's finances, which have pushed worries about the euro zone debt crisis
back to the forefront of investors' minds.	
    "The Spanish issue is still a big concern to the market. And demand from
China has been very slow, so I wouldn't get too excited about the upside (for
base metals)," Edward Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone, said. 	
    "If we get more momentum, copper could get to around $8,350/$8,400 and then
it could come back down again. There is likely to be a series of lower highs for
copper."	
    Spanish 10-year bond yields rose above 6 percent earlier on Friday after a
debt auction the previous day failed to ease longer-term doubts over the
country's fiscal health.  	
    Open interest in copper on the LME fell to its lowest level
in more than two years, suggesting a lack of conviction in the market.	
        	
    RE-EXPORT	
    Also weighing on copper, high LME cash prices are spurring Chinese firms to
re-export their stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai, boosting supplies for
nearby delivery at LME warehouses and helping to ease backwardation.  	
    The benchmark cash-to-three-months backwardation - the premium
for cash copper against three-month delivery - reached $114 per tonne on
Tuesday, a level not seen since 2008. 	
    The premium eased to $55.15 on Friday.	
    LME inventory data showed copper stocks rose by 1,550 tonnes to 262,700,
cementing a steady rise since late March, while official Shanghai data showed
copper inventories fell 4.8 percent from last Friday, but remained near
multi-year highs. 	
    Goldman Sachs estimated in a recent note that unofficial Shanghai bonded
stocks were about 620,000 tonnes.On a brighter note, Freeport-McMoRan Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said
on Thursday fundamentals of the copper market remained strong, given China's
drive to invest in infrastructure projects and lower levels of inventory in the
United States and Europe. 	
    In other metals, nickel ended up $205 at $17,805 a tonne.	
    Nickel production in BHP Billiton's  Cerro Matoso mine in
Colombia rose 72 percent in the first quarter from the year earlier due to the
replacement of a furnace, the company said. 	
    Tin was untraded at the close, but bid at $21,500 from Thursday's
close of $21,375. 	
    Refined tin output at PT Timah, Indonesia's largest tin miner, was
forecast to rise by as much as 18 percent this year, an official at the company
said on Thursday. 	
    	
 Metal Prices at 1753 GMT
                                                                  
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       369.40        6.65     +1.83     343.60      7.51
  LME Alum      2081.00        8.00     +0.39    2020.00      3.02
  LME Cu        8191.00      141.00     +1.75    7600.00      7.78
  LME Lead      2125.50       45.50     +2.19    2035.00      4.45
  LME Nickel   17805.00      205.00     +1.16   18710.00     -4.84
  LME Tin      21500.00      125.00     +0.58   19200.00     11.98
  LME Zinc      2026.00       26.00     +1.30    1845.00      9.81
  SHFE Alu     16080.00        5.00     +0.03   15845.00      1.48
  SHFE Cu*     57750.00       80.00     +0.14   55360.00      4.32
  SHFE Zin     15520.00       50.00     +0.32   14795.00      4.90
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

