METALS-Copper holds near 2-week high after Fed statement
#Funds News
April 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper holds near 2-week high after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S. Fed sees U.S. economy picking up speed
    * Copper pushed above its 100-day moving average
    * SHFE copper moves into backwardation
    * Coming up: U.S. pending home sales Thurs.

    By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Copper sustained gains near a two-week
high in heavy volume late Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said U.S.
economic activity should grow moderately in the next quarters then pick up
speed.	
    The brighter assessment of the U.S. economy helped copper sustain momentum
above its 100-day moving average, ignoring a firmer response from the Fed from
the U.S. dollar and tracking a more positive reaction in U.S. equities, even as
the prospects for additional stimulus measures from the Fed faded. 	
    Fed policymakers nodded to "some signs of improvement" in the housing sector
and, while repeating that they expect moderate economic growth in coming
quarters, said the recovery should then "pick up gradually."	
    "The Fed clearly took a QE3 or an extension of the Twist off the table for
what I would say is an extended period of time," Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC
Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, said.	
    "The comments are bullish the dollar ... (but) kind of neutral for the base
metals."	
    London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper peaked at $8,225 a
tonne, its priciest in two weeks, before ending at $8,205 from Tuesday's last
bid price of $8,150.	
    In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 2.75 cents to settle at
$3.70 per lb, after dealing from $3.6605 to its own two-week top at $3.7150.	
    COMEX copper volumes raced above 110,000 lots in late New York business,
nearly two-thirds above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson
Reuters data.	
    Copper prices have lost 3 percent of their value this month, falling under
the weight of large stockpiles in Shanghai and worries over weaker demand from
China, which consumed about 40 percent of the global supply last year.	
    "At the end of the day we've had a backwardation in copper .. for a few
weeks, yet we haven't seen a big flood of copper on the LME, so that tells you
there's not that much available stock out there," said analyst Dan Smith of
Standard Chartered.	
    "There is a huge amount of problems on the supply side. China will be a
bullish story over the next year. It does reflect a short term squeeze but it
does reflect confidence about the medium term outlook as well. I think we're
going to see a break out on the upside," he added.	
    Falling stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses and
surging warrant cancellations - inventories already earmarked for delivery - indicated firming physical metal demand	
    "The demand levels for copper continue to be under-estimated, both U.S.
demand and foreign demand," LOGIC Advisors' O'Neill said. "That's keeping the
market within a trading range at this point ... between $3.60 and $3.80."	
    LME copper fell by 475 tonnes to stand at 256,400 tonnes, close to their
lowest levels since September 2008, while canceled warrants stood at the highest
in eight years.  	
    Tightness in London copper is expected to persist until inventories can be
moved from Shanghai into LME warehouses, an official at broker Sucden Financial
said on Wednesday. 	
    Some market participants though, said the backwardation was not caused by
higher demand but was a reflection of an artificial supply squeeze due to some
large players holding dominant positions.   	
    	
    	
    The LME said Vlissingen will remain listed as a good delivery point for
aluminum alloy, primary aluminum, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. 	
	
    SHFE BACKWARDATION	
    Supporting the view that Chinese copper demand is slowly improving, the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said China's industrial output
growth is showing positive signs of acceleration in the second quarter of the
year versus the first quarter.    	
    Also, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) copper futures curve this week
moved into a backwardation, a premium for third month material over front month 
this week , for the first time since January. This generally
suggests reduced supply availability or increased near-term demand.	
    "The SHFE market here seems a bit improved. The demand is picking up a bit.
However the SHFE backwardation is due mainly to the price drop," said a
Shanghai-based trader.	
    In other metals, aluminum ended down $10 at $2,075 a tonne.	
    North American cable and wire producers are buying more aluminum rod abroad
at higher premiums due to production problems at Rio Tinto Alcan's Alma smelter
in Quebec and Alcoa Inc's Massena West smelter in upstate New York,
market participants told Reuters.	
    	
 Metal Prices at 1830 GMT
                                                                  
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       370.20        2.95     +0.80     343.60      7.74
  LME Alum      2071.00      -14.00     -0.67    2020.00      2.52
  LME Cu        8205.00      160.00     +1.99    7600.00      7.96
  LME Lead      2090.50       18.50     +0.89    2035.00      2.73
  LME Nickel   17605.00      195.00     +1.12   18710.00     -5.91
  LME Tin      21920.00      245.00     +1.13   19200.00     14.17
  LME Zinc      2005.00        3.00     +0.15    1845.00      8.67
  SHFE Alu     16145.00        0.00     +0.00   15845.00      1.89
  SHFE Cu*     57590.00      -10.00     -0.02   55360.00      4.03
  SHFE Zin     15500.00       20.00     +0.13   14795.00      4.77
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

