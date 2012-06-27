METALS-Copper up on U.S. data, wary ahead of EU summit

* Copper rises after rebound in U.S. durable goods orders * Markets cautious ahead of EU summit this week * Aluminium comes off lowest in 2 yrs, zinc lowest since late Oct By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Copper moved back into positive territory on Wednesday as demand for U.S. manufactured goods orders rebounded more than expected, but investors were still cautious ahead of a European Union summit that investors fear could fail to tackle the region's debt troubles. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.86 percent to $7,422 a tonne by 1502 GMT, the third straight day of gains, after earlier probing the downside and touching an intraday low of $7,307. Concern about the European debt crisis took a brief back seat to data showing demand for U.S. durable goods rose by 1.1 percent in May, above economists forecasts of an increase of 0.4 percent. But traders and analysts did not expect further substantial gains for copper, which has slid about 13 percent so for in the second quarter and has shed 4 percent this year. Hopes that the EU summit could yield any solution to the euro zone debt crisis evaporated after German Chancellor Angela Merkel flatly rejected the idea of common euro zone bonds, even though European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Tuesday put forward the case for them. "There have been negative headlines surrounding the EU summit with Merkel's comments. It is not really fundamentals that are driving commodity markets at the moment as the macro overlay is putting pressure on prices," Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale said. "Demand (for base metals) is pretty subdued as we move into the holiday season, and I do expect prices to probe the downside. Copper could push below $7,000 a tonne." The euro extended losses versus the dollar and safe-haven German bond prices fell ahead of the June 28-29 summit. "Money seems to be moving to the sidelines ahead of the European leadership meeting that starts tomorrow," said analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone in a note. "We are seeing the same quiet trading ranges in place once again today." In China, the world's top consumer of copper, users have retreated from physical buying this week, after a brief revival earlier this month, on hopes metal prices would drop further from current levels ahead of a seasonal lull in demand in summer, traders said. ALUMINIUM BOUNCES FROM LOWS Aluminium also bounced from lows, adding 0.81 percent to $1,860 a tonne after earlier falling to a new low since June 2010 of $1,832.25 a tonne. Traders were wary about the gains, however, after Shanghai aluminium earlier dropped to its lowest in more than three years on news China's top aluminium producing province was giving some smelters a discount in their electricity bill, fuelling overcapacity fears. "Investors who were holding a lot of aluminium stocks have been dumping those along with other base metals positions," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. "While things look bad for aluminium, there isn't a particular reason for selling the other metals. I think these investors have been feeling bearish for a while now and the subsidy news gave them an excuse to do so," he added. Other metals also fell to multi-month lows. Zinc dropped to its lowest since late October at $1,745, before paring losses to trade down 0.46 percent at $1,767.75. Lead hit its lowest since July 2010 at $1,742 a tonne before rebounding to trade unchanged at $1,768. Nickel shed 0.15 percent to $16,250 while tin added 0.48 percent to $18,650. In industry news, commodities trader Glencore battled to save its $26 billion bid for miner Xstrata, after key shareholder Qatar stunned the pair with a late demand for better terms. Metal Prices at 1501 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 334.85 3.55 +1.07 344.75 -2.87 LME Alum 1859.25 14.25 +0.77 2020.00 -7.96 LME Cu 7421.75 62.75 +0.85 7600.00 -2.35 LME Lead 1768.00 0.00 +0.00 2034.00 -13.08 LME Nickel 16252.00 -23.00 -0.14 18650.00 -12.86 LME Tin 18575.00 15.00 +0.08 19200.00 -3.26 LME Zinc 1767.25 -8.75 -0.49 1845.00 -4.21 SHFE Alu 15090.00 -10.00 -0.07 15845.00 -4.76 SHFE Cu* 54010.00 80.00 +0.15 55360.00 -2.44 SHFE Zin 14220.00 -95.00 -0.66 14795.00 -3.89 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07