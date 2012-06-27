METALS-Copper ends up on US data; focus on EU summit

* Base metals bounce away from lows after upbeat US data * Markets cautious ahead of EU summit this week * Aluminum bounces away from fresh 2-yr low * Zinc touches lowest since late October * Coming up: European Union Summit Thurs/Fri By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Copper rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, supported by a double-dose of positive U.S. data that stole some attention away from the European debt situation that has weighed heavily on industrial metal prices this quarter. Copper overcame early selling pressure and aluminum futures recovered from fresh two-year lows after data showed demand for U.S. durable goods rose by a greater-than-expected 1.1 percent in May and sales of previously-owned U.S. homes match a two-year peak. But with European leaders remaining unusually divided ahead of a summit on Thursday and Friday over how to stem the bloc's spreading debt crisis, traders and analysts were equally divided about the near-term price direction for industrial metals, particularly copper, which has shed about 13 percent so for in the second quarter and 4 percent since the start of the year. "You just have some positioning ahead of this EU Summit," Matthew Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago, said of copper's three-day rally. "We kind of bottomed near $3.30 ... we're coming back now from an oversold conditions. Unless something drastically changes, I would look for some more short-covering and a pop up to around $3.50, which would also be a half-way retracement of this recent down move." Conversely, analyst Robin Bhar at Societe Generale believed copper prices could resume their downtrend and push below $7,000 a tonne ($3.18/lb), as macro pressures dominate sentiment and the market moves through the slower summer holiday season. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended up $46 at $7,405 a tonne, recovering from an intraday low of $7,307. In New York, the active September COMEX contract rose 3.60 cents or 1 percent to settle at $3.3565 per lb, after dealing between $3.3030 and $3.36. COMEX copper volumes slowed a bit from Monday and Tuesday's pace. Nearly 75,000 lots traded in late New York business, down from Tuesday's final count of 92,500 lots and about 8 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. This slower rate of trading volumes was likely to continue as the European Summit get underway on Thursday. Hopes the summit could yield any solution to the euro zone debt crisis evaporated after German Chancellor Angela Merkel flatly rejected the idea of common euro zone bonds, even though European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Tuesday put forward a case for them. "There have been negative headlines surrounding the EU summit with Merkel's comments. It is not really fundamentals that are driving commodity markets at the moment as the macro overlay is putting pressure on prices," Societe Generale's Bhar said. The euro extended losses versus the dollar, and safe-haven German bond prices fell ahead of the June 28-29 summit. In China, the world's top consumer of copper, users have retreated from physical buying this week, after a brief revival earlier this month, on hopes metal prices would drop further from current levels ahead of a seasonal lull in demand in summer, traders said. ALUMINUM BOUNCE Aluminum rose $27 to end at $1,872 a tonne, recovering from an intra-day low at $1,832.25 -- its cheapest since June 2010. Traders were wary about the gains, however, after Shanghai aluminum earlier dropped to its lowest in more than three years on news China's top aluminum producing province was giving some smelters a discount in their electricity bill, fuelling overcapacity fears. "Investors who were holding a lot of aluminum stocks have been dumping those along with other base metals positions," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. "While things look bad for aluminum, there isn't a particular reason for selling the other metals. I think these investors have been feeling bearish for a while now and the subsidy news gave them an excuse to do so," he added. Other metals also fell to multi-month lows. Zinc dropped to its lowest since late October at $1,745, before paring losses to finish at $1,756. Lead hit its lowest since July 2010 at $1,742 a tonne before ending the day with an $8 loss at $1,760. In industry news, commodities trader Glencore battled to save its $26 billion bid for miner Xstrata, after key shareholder Qatar stunned the pair with a late demand for better terms. Metal Prices at 1740 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 335.35 3.30 +0.99 343.60 -2.40 LME Alum 1871.00 26.00 +1.41 2020.00 -7.38 LME Cu 7405.00 46.00 +0.63 7600.00 -2.57 LME Lead 1759.00 -9.00 -0.51 2035.00 -13.56 LME Nickel 16250.00 -25.00 -0.15 18710.00 -13.15 LME Tin 18695.00 135.00 +0.73 19200.00 -2.63 LME Zinc 1755.50 -20.50 -1.15 1845.00 -4.85 SHFE Alu 15090.00 -10.00 -0.07 15845.00 -4.76 SHFE Cu* 54010.00 80.00 +0.15 55360.00 -2.44 SHFE Zin 14220.00 -95.00 -0.66 14795.00 -3.89 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07