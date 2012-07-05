METALS-Copper dips on strong dollar; shrugs off rate cuts

* Euro falls to one-month low vs dlr * China cuts interest rates 2nd time this year * ECB trims rates by 1/4 point, as expected (Updates with ECB rate cut, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Copper dipped on Thursday on a stronger dollar, retreating from gains after a surprise rate cut by China and a similar move by the European Central Bank that had been widely expected. Metals initially climbed after China's second rate in a month, with investors hoping it would revive declining growth and metals demand in the world's biggest consumer of raw materials. But a slide in the euro against the dollar to a one-month low pressured metals priced in dollars, making it more expensive for investors in other currencies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6 percent to $7,677.50 a tonne by 1300 GMT after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a session high of $7,790 per tonne after the Chinese rate cut and official trading at $7,767. Aluminium fell 1.0 percent to $1,937 a tonne. The Chinese rate cut came earlier than expected, said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity market strategy at BNP Paribas in London. "By doing the rate cut first over further reduction in reserve requirements by commercial banks signals a more aggressive stance to defend economic growth which has shown clear signs of slowing down in Q1." The ECB cut its main refinancing rates by a quarter percentage point, as forecast, to 0.75 percent following a dire batch of economic data showing even euro zone powerhouse Germany is entering a modest downturn. Copper has rebounded about 4 percent since last Thursday, lifted by a European agreement on a surprise euro zone rescue deal and expectations that weak economic data would lead to fresh stimulus measures by global central banks. Some investors may have been disappointed at a lack of further stimulus measures by the ECB. "Today's ECB interest rate cut does little to alter the bleak economic outlook and the bank is unlikely to announce any bolder unconventional measures for now," said Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics. Investors are also keeping an eye on Friday's key monthly U.S. jobs report for clues on whether the Fed will take additional easing steps. Non-farm payrolls were expected to see an addition of 90,000 workers in June, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 8.2 percent. CHINESE RESTOCKING In physical markets, opportunistic restocking in China has helped support copper prices and keep the spread of Shanghai's July contract over its October contract in backwardation since early May. Prices may also be bolstered by a small pick-up in downstream copper demand. In a note on Thursday, Barclays Commodities Research said demand was solid for transport-related copper and improving for copper wire order books in China, but warned that sentiment remained bearish, which means fewer long positions by investors. "Risk to prices in the near term is from positioning and policy, either of which would trigger a sharp short-covering rally. However, we would view these gains as difficult to sustain without an improvement in economic activity," it added. In China, Shanghai aluminium was one of the session's best performers, with the most active Shanghai contact recovering 5.1 percent by the end of the day from a three-year low it posted last week as Chinese traders piled back in believing it was oversold. "Despite problems of overcapacity in China, aluminium looks one of the most attractive to traders now among the industrial metals at these low price levels," said a metals buyer. In other metals, LME nickel fell 0.4 percent to $16,860 a tonne and zinc shed 0.6 percent to $1,886.25 a tonne. Tin lost 0.6 percent to $19,030 a tonne and lead traded 0.8 percent weaker at $1,891 at tonne. Metal Prices at 1310 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 349.20 -4.60 -1.30 344.75 1.29 LME Alum 1938.50 -17.50 -0.89 2020.00 -4.03 LME Cu 7678.25 -46.75 -0.61 7600.00 1.03 LME Lead 1891.50 -14.50 -0.76 2034.00 -7.01 LME Nickel 16867.00 -63.00 -0.37 18650.00 -9.56 LME Tin 19031.00 -119.00 -0.62 19200.00 -0.88 LME Zinc 1884.50 -13.50 -0.71 1845.00 2.14 SHFE Alu 15700.00 30.00 +0.19 15845.00 -0.92 SHFE Cu* 56090.00 10.00 +0.02 55360.00 1.32 SHFE Zin 14820.00 20.00 +0.14 14795.00 0.17 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Jane Baird and Keiron Henderson)