METALS-Copper dips on strong dollar; shrugs off rate cuts
July 5, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper dips on strong dollar; shrugs off rate cuts

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro falls to one-month low vs dlr
    * China cuts interest rates 2nd time this year
    * ECB trims rates by 1/4 point, as expected

 (Updates with ECB rate cut, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Copper dipped on Thursday on a stronger dollar,
retreating from gains after a surprise rate cut by China and a similar move by
the European Central Bank that had been widely expected.  
    Metals initially climbed after China's second rate in a  month, with
investors hoping it would revive declining growth and metals demand in the
world's biggest consumer of raw materials. 
    But a slide in the euro against the dollar to a one-month low
pressured metals priced in dollars, making it more expensive for investors in
other currencies. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6 percent to
$7,677.50 a tonne by 1300 GMT after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a
session high of $7,790 per tonne after the Chinese rate cut and official trading
at $7,767. Aluminium fell 1.0 percent to $1,937 a tonne.
    The Chinese rate cut came earlier than expected, said Harry Tchilinguirian,
head of commodity market strategy at BNP Paribas in London.
    "By doing the rate cut first over further reduction in reserve requirements
by commercial banks signals a more aggressive stance to defend economic growth
which has shown clear signs of slowing down in Q1."
    The ECB cut its main refinancing rates by a quarter percentage point, as
forecast, to 0.75 percent following a dire batch of economic data showing even
euro zone powerhouse Germany is entering a modest downturn. 
    Copper has rebounded about 4 percent since last Thursday, lifted by a
European agreement on a surprise euro zone rescue deal and expectations that
weak economic data would lead to fresh stimulus measures by global central
banks.            
    Some investors may have been disappointed at a lack of further stimulus
measures by the ECB.
    "Today's ECB interest rate cut does little to alter the bleak economic
outlook and the bank is unlikely to announce any bolder unconventional measures
for now," said Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics.
    Investors are also keeping an eye on Friday's key monthly U.S. jobs report
for clues on whether the Fed will take additional easing steps. Non-farm
payrolls were expected to see an addition of 90,000 workers in June, with the
unemployment rate holding steady at 8.2 percent.  
      
    
    CHINESE RESTOCKING
    In physical markets, opportunistic restocking in China has helped support
copper prices and keep the spread of Shanghai's July contract over its
October contract in backwardation since early May. 
    Prices may also be bolstered by a small pick-up in downstream copper demand.
In a note on Thursday, Barclays Commodities Research said demand was solid for
transport-related copper and improving for copper wire order books in China, but
warned that sentiment remained bearish, which means fewer long positions by
investors.
    "Risk to prices in the near term is from positioning and policy, either of
which would trigger a sharp short-covering rally. However, we would view these
gains as difficult to sustain without an improvement in economic activity," it
added. 
    In China, Shanghai aluminium was one of the session's best performers, with
the most active Shanghai contact recovering 5.1 percent by the end of
the day from a three-year low it posted last week as Chinese traders piled back
in believing it was oversold. 
    "Despite problems of overcapacity in China, aluminium looks one of the most
attractive to traders now among the industrial metals at these low price
levels," said a metals buyer. 
    In other metals, LME nickel fell 0.4 percent to $16,860 a tonne and
zinc shed 0.6 percent to $1,886.25 a tonne.
    Tin lost 0.6 percent to $19,030 a tonne and lead traded 0.8
percent weaker at $1,891 at tonne.
 Metal Prices at 1310 GMT
 Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       349.20       -4.60     -1.30     344.75      1.29
  LME Alum      1938.50      -17.50     -0.89    2020.00     -4.03
  LME Cu        7678.25      -46.75     -0.61    7600.00      1.03
  LME Lead      1891.50      -14.50     -0.76    2034.00     -7.01
  LME Nickel   16867.00      -63.00     -0.37   18650.00     -9.56
  LME Tin      19031.00     -119.00     -0.62   19200.00     -0.88
  LME Zinc      1884.50      -13.50     -0.71    1845.00      2.14
  SHFE Alu     15700.00       30.00     +0.19   15845.00     -0.92
  SHFE Cu*     56090.00       10.00     +0.02   55360.00      1.32
  SHFE Zin     14820.00       20.00     +0.14   14795.00      0.17
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
    

 (Editing by Jane Baird and Keiron Henderson)

