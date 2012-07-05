FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper slips as euro slumps to one-month low
July 5, 2012 / 4:57 PM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper slips as euro slumps to one-month low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Copper falls on weak euro, China rate cut
    * Shanghai aluminum up 5.1 percent, bouncing from recent 3-week low
    * Coming up: June U.S. employment report on Friday

 (Adds COMEX prices, comment, NEW YORK dateline and new byline)
    By Maytaal Angel and Josephine Mason
    LONDON/NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as the
euro slumped to a one-month low against the dollar and interest rate cuts in
Europe and China reinforced concerns about slowing industrial demand.
    Early gains on the back of the surprise rate cut in China, the second in a
month, soon ran out of steam in London as investors fretted about slowing
economic growth in the country, the world's largest copper consumer.
    Sentiment deteriorated further as the dollar raced higher after the European
Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low. While the ECB cut was expected,
the bank steered clear of more dramatic measures such as buying government bonds
or flooding banks with fresh liquidity.    
    "The prices weakened as this cut raised suspicions about bad economic
numbers coming out of China soon ... It looks like prices are correcting after
going up sharply at the start of the month. This is partially due to the firmer
US dollar," said a ring-dealing broker.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.39 percent to
end at $7,695 a tonne after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a session
high of $7,790 after the Chinese rate cut. Aluminium closed down 0.61
percent to $1,944 a tonne.
    In New York, the most-active September COMEX contract settled 1.33
percent lower at $3.493 per lb, as the market corrected itself after a
short-covering rally took the market to seven-week highs on Tuesday ahead the
Independence Day holiday in the United States.
    "Prices are lower because the dollar's so much stronger with the interest
rate changes in Europe and China, but it's unbelievably slow today from our
industrial customers," said a broker in New York.
    Investors have been closing out their bets on lower prices over the past
week, although the biggest spate of short covering took place on Friday when
prices jumped after euro-zone leaders struck a deal to help stabilize Spanish
and Italian banks.
    COMEX open interest fell by 10 percent to 136,296 on Monday from a week
earlier, its lowest level since mid-January, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    The market was braced for monthly U.S. jobs data due on Friday, which
traders fear could show Europe's deepening crisis weighing on the world's
largest economy.
    Non-farm payrolls were expected to see an addition of 90,000 workers in
June, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 8.2 percent.  
    Even so, weekly private sector data released on Thursday was
better-than-expected, with private employers adding a surprising 176,000 jobs in
June and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
last week falling by the most in two months.
    Analysts said a good number might dissuade the Fed from easing monetary
policy further.  
    "Today's ECB interest rate cut does little to alter the bleak economic
outlook, and the bank is unlikely to announce any bolder unconventional measures
for now," said Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics.
    
      
    
    CHINESE RESTOCKING
    In physical markets, opportunistic restocking in China has helped support
copper prices and keep the spread of Shanghai's July contract over its
October contract in backwardation since early May. 
    Prices may also be bolstered by a small pick-up in downstream copper demand.
In a note on Thursday, Barclays Commodities Research said demand was solid for
transport-related copper and improving for copper wire order books in China, but
warned that sentiment remained bearish, which means fewer long positions by
investors.
    "Risk to prices in the near term is from positioning and policy, either of
which would trigger a sharp short-covering rally. However, we would view these
gains as difficult to sustain without an improvement in economic activity," it
added. 
    In China, Shanghai aluminum was one of the session's best performers, with
the most-active Shanghai contact recovering 5.1 percent by the end of
the day from a three-year low it posted last week as Chinese traders piled back
in believing it was oversold. 
    "Despite problems of overcapacity in China, aluminum looks one of the most
attractive to traders now among the industrial metals at these low price
levels," said a metals buyer. 
    In other metals, LME nickel ended down 1.36 percent at $16,700 a
tonne and zinc shed 2.32 percent to end at $1,854 a tonne.
    Tin lost 1.3 percent to end at $18,900 a tonne and lead 
closed down 1 percent at $1,887 at tonne.    
    
 Metal Prices at 1908 GMT 
                                                                     
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct 
                                                             move 
 COMEX Cu       349.20       -4.80     -1.36     343.60      1.63 
 LME Alum      1942.00      -14.00     -0.72    2020.00     -3.86 
 LME Cu        7694.00      -31.00     -0.40    7600.00      1.24 
 LME Lead      1886.50      -19.50     -1.02    2035.00     -7.30 
 LME Nickel   16700.00     -230.00     -1.36   18710.00    -10.74 
 LME Tin      18875.00     -275.00     -1.44   19200.00     -1.69 
 LME Zinc      1854.00      -44.00     -2.32    1845.00      0.49 
 SHFE Alu     15700.00       30.00     +0.19   15845.00     -0.92 
 SHFE Cu*     56090.00       10.00     +0.02   55360.00      1.32 
 SHFE Zin     14820.00       20.00     +0.14   14795.00      0.17 
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper 
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN 
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 
 
 (Editing by Jane Baird and Alden Bentley)

