METALS-Copper steadies from week low; growth worries weigh

* Goldman Sachs issues buy recommendation for Sept aluminium * Euro hovers near two-year low on economic concerns * Investors worry expansion flagging in China By Melanie Burton LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Copper was flat on Monday as hopes for more monetary easing moves by top metals consumer China balanced concerns that a euro group meeting may not yield concrete results for the region's economy. China's annual consumer inflation came in at 2.2 percent, a lower rate than May's 3.0 percent, which left room for Beijing to ease policy without stoking upward price pressures and helped most commodities recover from the previous session's losses triggered by dismal U.S. jobs data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange changed hands at $7,525 a tonne in official trading, down $5 from a last bid of $7,530 a tonne on Friday. Copper earlier in the day sank to its lowest since late June at $7,486 a tonne and is not far from six-month lows of $7,219.50 in late June. Copper prices have erased gains of more than 12 percent to trade in negative territory for the year. Analysts said there was a risk to the downside, especially if Chinese gross domestic product figure this week shows that expansion is flagging in the world's second-biggest economy. "Chinese inflation data showed a drop, so that might allow more easing to take place without causing inflationary pressures. More negative might be the GDP numbers since we had a rate cut last week. That could negative for copper," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for 40 percent of refined copper demand last year. "The trend this week could be down. The euro is on its lows, and I think there could be more to come especially if today's (euro group) meeting disappoints," Bhar added. The euro hovered near a two-year low, and European shares fell on a darkening global growth outlook combined with low hopes of progress in Europe's debt crisis at a key meeting of finance ministers. A weaker euro makes dollar-based commodities more expensive for holders of the single currency. "Reduced (U.S.) quantitative easing expectations and warnings of slower activity in China are likely to weigh on overall metal sentiment in the coming sessions, particularly as we head into the summer shutdown period," Fastmarkets said in a note. ALUMINIUM ATTRACTS A build-out of social housing in China's eastern provinces suggest metals, many of which are near 2012 lows, represent value on a six-to-12-month time horizon, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday. "We expect that a pick-up in Chinese activity, moderate U.S. growth and a build-out of social housing will support metals from current levels ... prices across the complex generally present value to consumers ... assuming European 'containment'," it said. The bank issued a buy recommendation for Sept 2012 aluminium call options, in particular, given the expected pick-up and its view that aluminium prices are low by historical standards. "We believe aluminium calls are a good way to express our constructive view on aluminium ... A less leveraged way to trade this view would be to open a long September aluminium futures position with 15 percent upside to our forecast of $2,200/T," it said. Aluminium rose to $1,903 a tonne in official trading from a last bid of $1,896 a tonne on Friday. In other metals, tin did not trade in official rings and was bid at at $18,600, up from $18,500 on Friday, while zinc, used in galvanizing, was bid at $1,842.50, down from $1,844 a tonne on Friday's close. Battery material lead was bid at $1,854, down from $1,860, while nickel rose 0.8 percent in official trading to $16,280 from $16,150. Metal Prices at 1319 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 341.90 1.25 +0.37 344.75 -0.83 LME Alum 1912.00 -32.00 -1.65 2020.00 -5.35 LME Cu 7542.75 -152.25 -1.98 7600.00 -0.75 LME Lead 1859.00 -1.00 -0.05 2034.00 -8.60 LME Nickel 16302.00 152.00 +0.94 18650.00 -12.59 LME Tin 18580.00 80.00 +0.43 19200.00 -3.23 LME Zinc 1845.75 1.75 +0.09 1845.00 0.04 SHFE Alu 15540.00 -75.00 -0.48 15845.00 -1.92 SHFE Cu* 55300.00 -510.00 -0.91 55360.00 -0.11 SHFE Zin 14670.00 -55.00 -0.37 14795.00 -0.84 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07