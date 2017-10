LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Copper cut gains on Monday to trade flat after after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is prepared to take further action to boost a slowing economy but offered few details.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to a session low of $7,590.25 a tonne after the comments, and was later at $7,620 a tonne, up slightly from a close of $7,590 a tonne on Monday. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Anthony Barker)