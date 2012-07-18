METALS-Copper rides rally in U.S. equities to firm finish

* U.S. housing starts rise at fastest pace in more than 3 years * Euro drops versus dollar on Merkel comments * Global growth fears, China demand worries cap gains * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims data Thursday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Wednesday, buoyed by strong U.S. housing figures and comments from Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke that eased worries about a possible double-dip recession and helped industrial metals offset pressure from a firm dollar. Supported by a batch of solid U.S. corporate results and a subsequent rally on Wall Street, copper managed to end up for the first time in three trading sessions. "Equity markets turning solid is probably the best thing that is working for the copper market," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. But trading volumes thinned and open interest was light as worries about a slowdown in the global economy and Europe's persistent debt crisis continued to dominate sentiment. Investors also remained cautious at the start of the second half of the year due to concerns that China -- the world's biggest copper consumer -- will face its slowest growth in three years. "Everyone is concerned about what is going on in Europe and also about the U.S. where economic numbers have been disappointing," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis. "And although we continue to like the look of the second half of the year in China, there is no denying that second quarter growth there was horrid." London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper climbed $42 to close at $7,637 a tonne. Trading volumes were thinned as much of the industry took holidays during Europe's summer season. Highlighting the lack of conviction in the market, open interest in copper stood at its lowest since July 2009. In New York, the COMEX September contract firmed 1.85 cents to settle at $3.4740 per lb, after dealing between $3.4350 and $3.4835. COMEX volumes slowed to 34,500 lots in late New York trade, more than 20 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Used extensively in construction, prices of copper perked up after data showed groundbreaking for new U.S. homes increased at the fastest pace in over three years. A second day of testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also eased some concerns about the economic health of the U.S. economy. During a question-and-answer session of a House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Bernanke said, "At this point we don't see a double dip recession. We see continued moderate growth." But copper's gains were cut short by a stronger dollar versus the euro after a media report quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying she could not be sure the European project would work. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies. Many analysts have virtually written off the European summer in terms of a rebound in demand, but are still expecting improvement later in the second half. A 20 percent fall in exchange inventories in the second quarter was a good sign, said HSBC analyst Andrew Keen in a note. "This is the hardest indicator that there has neither been a significant negative shock to demand nor a pronounced destocking cycle." On the European front, Greek coalition leaders agreed to meet next week to hammer out almost 12 billion euros worth of austerity cuts demanded by the near-bankrupt country's lenders after a deal proved elusive at an initial round of talks on Wednesday. CHINA CONCERNS In China's physical markets, traders are handling lower base metals volumes than at the same time last year, one Shanghai-based physical trader noted. "Consumer demand for base metals has been hit by a sluggish business climate in China, while Beijing's recent injections of liquidity into the system have also reduced the need for people to buy base metals as collateral for financing," he said. Highlighting mounting concerns about China's sagging economy, Premier Wen Jiabao said the country's job market could turn for the worse and the government needed to step up efforts to create more jobs. In industry news, mining giant BHP Billiton reported annual copper output growth of 15 percent in the June quarter. Metal Prices at 1739 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 346.90 1.35 +0.39 343.60 0.96 LME Alum 1909.00 5.00 +0.26 2020.00 -5.50 LME Cu 7635.00 40.00 +0.53 7600.00 0.46 LME Lead 1909.00 16.00 +0.85 2035.00 -6.19 LME Nickel 16100.00 0.00 +0.00 18710.00 -13.95 LME Tin 18775.00 -120.00 -0.64 19200.00 -2.21 LME Zinc 1868.00 3.00 +0.16 1845.00 1.25 SHFE Alu 15565.00 -15.00 -0.10 15845.00 -1.77 SHFE Cu* 55820.00 -100.00 -0.18 55360.00 0.83 SHFE Zin 14785.00 -15.00 -0.10 14795.00 -0.07 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07