FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper hits 2-week high on China, oil rise
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 19, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper hits 2-week high on China, oil rise

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Copper up as Wen's comments spur easing hopes in China
    * Upside capped by weak U.S. economic data
    * Copper scrap demand seen after price sell-off
    * Coming up: U.S. Commitments of Traders report Friday

 (Recasts, updates comment, market activity, changes byline, dateline,
previously LONDON)
    By Frank Tang and Chris Kelly
    NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Copper rose to a two-week high on Thursday,
gaining almost 2 percent on expectations that China could announce further
monetary easing and better economic sentiment amid rallies in commodities led by
crude oil.
    Copper, seen by some as a barometer for the health of the global economy,
was lifted by a nearly 3 percent jump in Brent crude oil prices on
Middle East supply worries and gains in U.S. and European equity markets. 
 
    The red metal received a boost after China's Premier Wen Jiabao said the
government needed to step up efforts to create more jobs given that the job
market could turn for the worse. Wen's comments sparked hopes for more monetary
policy easing, with some in the market betting on announcements this weekend.
 
    Three-months copper on the London Metal Exchange touched an intraday
peak of $7,813 per tonne, its highest since July 3. It ended at $7,735, up 1.28
percent on the day, and heading for its second straight week of gains.
    U.S. COMEX copper futures for September delivery settled up 6.05
cents at $3.5345 a lb, after hitting a high at $3.545, the highest price since
July 3.
    Trading volume was heavy during Thursday's rally at 40 percent above its
250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Traders now look forward to Friday's U.S. Commitments of Traders report
which will show managed money's net length in the copper market.
    The metal is up just 2 percent this year, however, having dropped sharply in
the second quarter amid concerns over Europe's debt crisis, slower growth in
China and a stalling recovery in the U.S. 
    Citi analyst David Thurtell said rising Shanghai warehouse stocks, falling
premiums stepped-up Chinese production suggest there is a reasonable amount of
copper still in China.
    China accounts for some 40 percent of global copper consumption.
    Also capping copper's gains was data showing the U.S slowdown in the U.S.
economy persisted early in the third quarter with factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region contracting in July for a third straight month and new
claims for jobless aid surging last week. 
    "The data wasn't particularly encouraging, so this certainly is not a
data-led rally," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors.
    "In general, copper is being helped by a little bit more of a risk-on
mentality we are seeing in commodities, but...the macro picture does not justify
significant upside," O'Neill said.
    Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, the world's No. 1 copper
producer, said it planned to increase copper production by 25 percent over the
next three years through several mine expansions. 
    
    

    CHINESE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS
    Chinese traders hope infrastructure investments in the next few months will
prop up demand. According to media reports, China's big four state banks doubled
their pace of lending in the first half of July from a month ago in part due to
a pickup in borrowing by government-led investment schemes. 
    Catherine Virga, senior base metals analyst with CPM Group, said that there
is solid scrap demand in terms of both buying for consumption and restocking at
current price levels after a sell-off earlier this year.
    Meanwhile, some traders said that lead is one of the strongest base metals
in the Chinese market now due to a surge in battery production this year.
    LME lead, which has shed 6 percent so far this year, ended up 1.02
percent at $1,929.50 a tonne, while nickel dipped 0.31 percent to close
at $16,050 a tonne.
    In other base metals, the global nickel market was in supply surplus by
27,000 tonnes in the first five months of 2012, the latest monthly bulletin from
Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group showed. 
    Aluminium ended up 1.83 percent at $1,944 a tonne, zinc 
increased 0.96 percent to close at $1,887 and tin climbed 1.57 percent
to end at $19,095 a tonne. 
 Metal Prices at 2:04 p.m. EDT (1804 GMT)
                                                                        
  Metal            Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2011   Ytd Pct
                                                              move
  COMEX Cu       352.85        5.45     +1.57     343.60      2.69
  LME Alum      1943.00       34.00     +1.78    2020.00     -3.81
  LME Cu        7725.00       88.00     +1.15    7600.00      1.64
  LME Lead      1929.00       19.00     +0.99    2035.00     -5.21
  LME Nickel   16050.00      -50.00     -0.31   18710.00    -14.22
  LME Tin      19090.00      290.00     +1.54   19200.00     -0.57
  LME Zinc      1886.50       17.50     +0.94    1845.00      2.25
  SHFE Alu     15615.00       50.00     +0.32   15845.00     -1.45
  SHFE Cu*     56230.00      410.00     +0.73   55360.00      1.57
  SHFE Zin     14830.00       45.00     +0.30   14795.00      0.24
 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
 * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
 SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
 
 (Additional reporting by Eric Onstad and Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by
William Hardy, James Jukwey and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.