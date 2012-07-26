FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper steadies from one-month low on euro
July 26, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper steadies from one-month low on euro

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - London copper steadied on
Thursday, recovering from a one-month low hit in the prior
session, aided by a rebound in the euro after comments from a
European monetary official suggested the region's bailout fund
could get more firepower.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $7,453 a tonne by 0105 GMT, up 0.09 percent from the
previous session when it hit its lowest in one month at
$7,344.25 a tonne. Copper has dropped 15 percent from the year's
peak hit in February to trade down around 2 percent for the
year. 
     * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange traded up 1.1 percent at 54,220 yuan
($8,500) a tonne.    
    * Some U.S. manufacturers shook off weak European demand in
the latest quarter, with makers of products ranging from
bulldozers to cars finding solid demand at home was enough to
offset weakness abroad. 
    * Sputtering growth in China, the world's largest auto
market, is clouding the outlook for Asian car brands and will
weigh on results due for release in coming weeks.
 
    * Brazil's Vale  became on Wednesday the
latest victim of China's economic slowdown after second-quarter
profit tumbled because of slowing demand for iron ore that will
spill over into the coming quarters. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in six
days on Wednesday after a European Central Bank official said he
could see grounds for giving the euro zone bailout fund a
banking license that would increase its crisis fighting
firepower. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a seven-week
low on Thursday following a small gain in the Dow Jones index,
although market players say worries about the global economy
will likely keep the market under pressure. 
    * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped
on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while
strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. 
         
    DATA/EVENTS    
    * 1230 GMT - U.S. Durable Goods for June 
    * 1230 GMT - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims 
    * 1400 GMT - U.S. Pending Home Sales for June
    * 1400 GMT - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner Testifies     
  
   PRICES    
  Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7453.00      7.00     +0.09     -1.93
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54220       590     +1.10     -2.06
  HG COPPER SEP2     338.20      0.75     +0.22     -1.57
  LME Alum          1875.00      5.00     +0.27     -7.18
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15335        90     +0.59     -3.22
  LME Zinc          1809.75      8.75     +0.49     -1.91
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14480       100     +0.70     -2.13
  LME Nickel       15925.00     25.00     +0.16    -14.89
  LME Lead          1855.00      0.00     +0.00     -8.85
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -14705.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          17349.00      4.00     +0.02     -9.64
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1253
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third
 month
 ($1 = 6.3885 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
