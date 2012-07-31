FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper steady, underpinned by stimulus hopes
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper steady, underpinned by stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Copper traded little changed
on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the United States and
Europe would introduce fresh easing measures, while a firm
dollar and a low appetite for risk curbed gains.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $7,566 a tonne by 0104 GMT, up 0.23 percent from the
previous session when it closed almost unchanged. Prices have
recovered by 3 percent from last week's one-month lows but still
remain in negative territory for the year. 
    * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.38 percent to 55,040 yuan
($8,600) a tonne.
    * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi must back up
his pledge to do what it takes to protect the euro when the
bank's policymakers meet on Thursday or else face deep
disappointment from investors hungry for - and expecting -
immediate action. 
    * German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and U.S.
counterpart Timothy Geithner said on Monday they were confident
the countries of the euro zone would implement reforms needed to
overcome their sovereign debt crisis. 
    * Investment in commodity indexes rose in June, snapping a
three-month decline, as renewed hopes for a solution to the euro
zone crisis boosted most risk assets, figures from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Monday.
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Global stocks rose on Monday on expectations that the
European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will take
measures to support struggling economies when they meet this
week, but the euro slid against the dollar on worries that the
central banks will act less aggressively than hoped. 
    * The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday following a
slew of negative economic news, while high expectations that
major central banks were poised to add more stimulus helped keep
risk currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-month highs.
 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average opened slightly lower on
Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve
will introduce further stimulus measures, though strong earnings
may later provide buying opportunities for select shares. 
    * Brent oil ended down for the first time in five sessions
on Monday as worries that expected stimulus from the United
States and Europe may fail to lift their economies overshadowed
signs of lower OPEC production. 
    
   DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
   * 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Jun 
   * 0645 French Consumer spending June 
   * 0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Jul 
   * 0800 Italy Unemployment rate June 
   * 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Jul 
   * 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 
   * 1230 U.S. Personal income mm Jun 
   * 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul 
   * 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jul 
   * 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 
   * 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 
   * 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly 
   PRICES    
  Base metals prices at 0104 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7566.00     17.00     +0.23     -0.45
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    55040       210     +0.38     -0.58
  HG COPPER SEP2     343.00      1.40     +0.41     -0.17
  LME Alum          1902.00      2.00     +0.11     -5.84
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15435        25     +0.16     -2.59
  LME Zinc          1856.00     -6.50     -0.35      0.60
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14680        50     +0.34     -0.78
  LME Nickel       16180.00    -70.00     -0.43    -13.52
  LME Lead          1943.25     -7.75     -0.40     -4.51
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -14970.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          18270.00      0.00     +0.00     -4.84
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1287
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third
 month
 ($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
