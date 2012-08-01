FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper falls on China data, stimulus worries
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 1, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper falls on China data, stimulus worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on
Wednesday after disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and as
expectations faded for monetary stimulus this week in the United
States and Europe.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had fallen 0.63 percent to $7,512.25 a tonne by 0902 GMT, after
closing the previous session little changed and down 1.7 percent
for the month of July.
     * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.67 percent to 54,680 yuan
($8,600) a tonne. 
     * China's official factory purchasing managers' index
 dropped to 50.1 in July, below expectations and
down from 50.2 in June. 
    * Leading European banks reported dismal profits yesterday,
blaming everything from the continent's debt crisis and Spain's
property market crash to Facebook's disastrous stock market
debut. 
   * Joblessness in the euro zone on Tuesday hit its highest
level since the single currency was born, a further sign of
economic desperation as hopes erode that the bloc will be saved
by its central bank this week. 
    * Global miner Rio Tinto is cutting staff in
Australia and closing its Sydney office as it battles falling
commodity prices and threats to demand from Europe's debt
crisis. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, while European shares snapped
a three-day winning streak and oil slipped.  
    * The G3 currencies were expected to mark time in Asia on
Wednesday, following another listless offshore session as the
Federal Reserve policy decision loomed, a day ahead of the
European Central Bank's own meeting. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average opened weak and was expected
to stay in a range.        
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jul 
    0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Jul 
    0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Jul 
    0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Jun 
    0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jul 
    0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jul 
    1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 
    1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Jun 
    1258 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Jul 
    1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Jul 
    1400 U.S. Construction spending mm Jun 
    1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 
    1815 U.S. Fed policy decision Jun 
    Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Jul 
    U.S. Vehicle sales Jul 
    
   PRICES    
                                                                     
  Base metals prices at 0102 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7512.25    -47.75     -0.63     -1.15
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54680      -370     -0.67     -1.23
  HG COPPER SEP2     340.30     -1.45     -0.42     -0.96
  LME Alum          1886.25     -4.75     -0.25     -6.62
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15400       -50     -0.32     -2.81
  LME Zinc          1842.00      0.00     +0.00     -0.16
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14625       -90     -0.61     -1.15
  LME Nickel       15813.00    -52.00     -0.33    -15.48
  LME Lead          1920.00      0.00     +0.00     -5.65
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -15070.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          18100.00      0.00     +0.00     -5.73
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1089
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
    
 
 

($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.