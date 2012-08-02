FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-LME copper climbs as markets eye ECB easing
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 2, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper climbs as markets eye ECB easing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Thursday,
rebounding from near one-week lows hit in the previous session
as investors looked to Europe for more easing measures after the
U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes by deferring fresh monetary
stimulus.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.44 percent to $7,457 a tonne by 0101 GMT, reversing some
losses from the previous session when prices hit $7,421.50 a
tonne -- the lowest since July 26. Prices have shed almost 15
percent from highs seen in February this year.
    * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.66 percent to 54,420 yuan
($8,500) a tonne.
    * The Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new monetary
stimulus on Wednesday even as it signaled more strongly that
further bond buying could be in store to help a U.S. economic
recovery that it said had lost momentum this year.
 
    * Investors are now focusing on the policy meeting of the
European Central Bank later in the day, with expectations for
bold actions after the bank's president Mario Draghi pledged to
do everything within the bank's mandate to hold the euro zone
together.    
    * U.S. and euro zone manufacturing struggled again in July
while factory activity in China hit an eight-month low, surveys
showed on Wednesday, as economies worldwide appeared to lose
momentum. 
    * Economic malaise was worst in the 17-country euro zone,
where output plummeted and the manufacturing sector contracted
for an 11th straight month as a downturn that began in smaller
countries continued to spread into core euro area economies. 
    * U.S. auto sales rose a lower-than-expected 9 percent in
July as high U.S. unemployment and weak consumer confidence kept
would-be buyers on the sidelines. 
    * Canada's First Quantum Minerals said on Wednesday its
second-quarter profit fell 9 percent as lower copper prices and
higher production costs outweighed higher copper and gold sales
volumes. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian shares eased on Thursday after the Fed acknowledged
that the economic recovery had lost momentum but announced no
new measures to stimulate growth, while focus shifted to the
European Central Bank meeting later in the day. 
    * The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot
Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Fed refrained from
offering new stimulus. 
    * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on the Fed disappointment
and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in
volatility shortly after the open. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0900 EZ Producer prices June 
    1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Aug 
    1145 EZ ECB rate decision Aug 
    1230 EZ ECB's Mario Draghi to hold press conference 
    1230 US Jobless claims Weekly 
    1400 US Factory orders June 
    1430 US EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 
    US ICSC chain store sales July
     
   PRICES    
                                                                     
  Base metals prices at 0101 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7457.50     32.50     +0.44     -1.88
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    54420      -360     -0.66     -1.70
  HG COPPER SEP2     337.65      0.15     +0.04     -1.73
  LME Alum          1868.00      7.00     +0.38     -7.52
  SHFE AL FUT NOV2    15320       -65     -0.42     -3.31
  LME Zinc          1822.00      2.00     +0.11     -1.25
  SHFE ZN FUT NOV2    14540       -65     -0.45     -1.72
  LME Nickel       15620.00     70.00     +0.45    -16.52
  LME Lead          1896.00     12.00     +0.64     -6.83
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -15010.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          17800.00      0.00     +0.00     -7.29
  LME/Shanghai arb^     966
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.