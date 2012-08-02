METALS-LME copper climbs as markets eye ECB easing

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Thursday, rebounding from near one-week lows hit in the previous session as investors looked to Europe for more easing measures after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes by deferring fresh monetary stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.44 percent to $7,457 a tonne by 0101 GMT, reversing some losses from the previous session when prices hit $7,421.50 a tonne -- the lowest since July 26. Prices have shed almost 15 percent from highs seen in February this year. * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.66 percent to 54,420 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. * The Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus on Wednesday even as it signaled more strongly that further bond buying could be in store to help a U.S. economic recovery that it said had lost momentum this year. * Investors are now focusing on the policy meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day, with expectations for bold actions after the bank's president Mario Draghi pledged to do everything within the bank's mandate to hold the euro zone together. * U.S. and euro zone manufacturing struggled again in July while factory activity in China hit an eight-month low, surveys showed on Wednesday, as economies worldwide appeared to lose momentum. * Economic malaise was worst in the 17-country euro zone, where output plummeted and the manufacturing sector contracted for an 11th straight month as a downturn that began in smaller countries continued to spread into core euro area economies. * U.S. auto sales rose a lower-than-expected 9 percent in July as high U.S. unemployment and weak consumer confidence kept would-be buyers on the sidelines. * Canada's First Quantum Minerals said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 9 percent as lower copper prices and higher production costs outweighed higher copper and gold sales volumes. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares eased on Thursday after the Fed acknowledged that the economic recovery had lost momentum but announced no new measures to stimulate growth, while focus shifted to the European Central Bank meeting later in the day. * The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Fed refrained from offering new stimulus. * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on the Fed disappointment and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the open. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Producer prices June 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Aug 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Aug 1230 EZ ECB's Mario Draghi to hold press conference 1230 US Jobless claims Weekly 1400 US Factory orders June 1430 US EIA natural gas stocks Weekly US ICSC chain store sales July PRICES Base metals prices at 0101 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7457.50 32.50 +0.44 -1.88 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54420 -360 -0.66 -1.70 HG COPPER SEP2 337.65 0.15 +0.04 -1.73 LME Alum 1868.00 7.00 +0.38 -7.52 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15320 -65 -0.42 -3.31 LME Zinc 1822.00 2.00 +0.11 -1.25 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14540 -65 -0.45 -1.72 LME Nickel 15620.00 70.00 +0.45 -16.52 LME Lead 1896.00 12.00 +0.64 -6.83 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15010.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 17800.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.29 LME/Shanghai arb^ 966 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)